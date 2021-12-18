Boris Johnson: Deadly ten weeks for Prime Minister and Conservatives are starting to worry | Politics News

At the beginning of October in Manchester, during the Conservative Party conference, Boris Johnson had finally achieved his life ambition.

Inside the Manchester Central Conference Center, he could rightly call himself “the King of the World”, sitting at the top of British politics without a realistic challenger inside or outside his own party. .

Ten weeks later, the prime minister’s reputation is at the lowest point of his tenure and Conservative MPs are discussing the possibility of staying in office.

Tax hikes, fuel price hikes, supply line shortages, revolts against the welfare system, questions about number 10 parties during the lockdown last year, defense and then abandonment of an MP convicted of unwarranted lobbying, disagreements over what Mr Johnson knew about Tory donors’ renovations to his apartment, as well as Peppa Pig World’s ramblings during his CBI speech, have all taken their toll.

The result was the overthrow of one of the country’s largest Tory majorities in North Shropshire, a ‘blue wall’ siege that has always been in Conservative hands, in a partial electoral defeat against the Liberal Democrats. .

PM asked about defeat in by-elections



While the shift seen in North Shropshire was repeated in a general election, high-ranking Tories such as Dominic Raab in Esher and Walton, Jeremy Hunt in southwest Surrey, Stephen Hammond in Wimbledon and John Redwood in Wokingham in theory all would be victims.

That is why the Conservatives are worried. The mood in some parts of the party is poisonous.

Those who want Mr Johnson to stay are demanding that he change – by improving his operation at No. 10, focusing on winning policies and avoiding further tax increases.

“Over the past few months there have been absolute missteps,” Senior Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker, who believes talking about replacing Mr Johnson is reckless, told Sky News.

But he added: “No prime minister wants his story and what may or may not have happened at number 10. He cannot afford to keep this going.”

Others wonder if Mr Johnson should go, to keep the traditional Tories’ heart from breaking and destroying the party completely.

“Downing Street doesn’t realize this is as bad as it is,” said a well-placed Tory MP.

So far Mr Johnson has been held in place by Tories who believe he is in the best position to keep Labor’s old “red wall” as much as possible in the next election.

The math was that Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and even Mr Raab couldn’t connect with voters the way Mr Johnson did.

Now the Tories fear Mr Johnson will endanger their hearts; the “blue wall” which also included Chesham and Amersham, which was also lost by the Liberal Democrats in a by-election in June.

If this is the guiding question, the Prime Minister’s future is much less certain.

Picture:

A unifying figure like Jeremy Hunt could be in the game to succeed Boris Johnson



It puts unifying and calmer characters in the frame like Mr Hunt as a potential successor – someone who has nothing to do with the incumbent and who could stabilize the ship after the turmoil of the Johnson regime.

The biggest challenge for Mr Johnson is not his colleagues but the public.

The most striking part today was the hostility on the streets of Uxbridge, the adopted political hotbed of Mr Johnson he has represented since 2015.

A series of former Johnson voters have told me they won’t do it again because of his mistakes, especially on the partygate.

Its local audience – in what was once a fringe headquarters – is cooling off is a telling and disturbing sign.

Mr Johnson has extraordinary talents for escaping scratches, well practiced for 20 years in frontline politics.

It will need all of this and more in the New Year to reboot and reset.