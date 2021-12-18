Indonesia lifts Semeru volcano alert, fears another eruption





JAKARTA Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for the highest volcano on the island of Java, saying Mount Semeru could explode again after a sudden eruption earlier this month that left 48 dead and 36 missing in villages buried under layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency said on Saturday it had resumed growing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and burning gas, similar to the December 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially affected Collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain. About 8 million cubic meters (282 million cubic feet) of sand from the volcano’s crater has blocked the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow, the Minister of Energy and Resources said. minerals, Arifin Tasrif. As a result, if there was another eruption, it would block the flow path and create new lava flows spreading into the surrounding area, Tasrif said, adding that the government has put in place a new hazard map. and urged people to comply. He raised the alert level to second. A d The head of the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, Andiani, said villagers living on the fertile slopes of Semerus are urged to stay 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the mouth of the craters. It also stopped tourism and mining activities along the Besuk Kobokan watershed. Search and rescue operations ended on Friday with 36 people still missing. More than 100 people were injured, 22 of them severely burned. More than 5,200 houses and buildings were damaged, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari. After visiting the region last week, President Joko Widodo pledged to rebuild infrastructure, including the main bridge connecting the worst-affected town of Lumajang to other towns, and to move around 2,970 homes out of the city. the danger zone. Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted several times over the past 200 years. Yet, like many of Indonesia’s 129 monitored volcanoes, tens of thousands of people live on its fertile slopes. It erupted for the last time in January, claiming no casualties. A d Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity as it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of fault lines shaped like a Horseshoe.

