Trump’s legal bills paid by the Republican Party: report





The Republican Party is spending large sums of money to help Donald Trump cope with investigations into his private business practices. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the GOP had agreed to spend up to $ 1.6 million on the former president’s legal bills relating to two investigations into the Trump Organization’s operations in New York.

The Post reported last month that the Republican National Committee was paying some of Trump’s legal bills, but noted that it made two payments in October totaling $ 121,670 to a law firm Trump hired in April. Thursday’s report adds that a month later, the RNC paid attorneys representing Trump and his companies $ 578,000, that the money will continue to flow in the months to come, and the total could very well exceed $ 1. $ 6 million already authorized.

The $ 1.6 million authorization came this summer at a meeting of the party’s executive committee in Nashville. Its members voted “by an overwhelming majority” in favor of settling Trump’s personal legal bills, according to the Post.

“The RNC executive committee has approved payment of certain legal fees related to politically motivated lawsuits against President Trump,” GOP spokesperson Emma Vaughn said in a statement provided to The Post Thursday. “As the leader of our party, standing up for President Trump and his accomplishments is essential for the GOP. It’s only fitting that the RNC continues to help fight the Democrats’ endless witch-hunt and attacks against it. “

Trump’s “success record” is not the problem, however. Investigations have nothing to do with his mandate or his political connections. They involve potential financial crimes perpetrated by his private company. New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly seeking to impeach Trump as a civil investigation from his office into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently falsified appraisals of various properties. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is leading a criminal investigation. Earlier this week, the Post reported that a longtime Trump accountant testified before a grand jury in the case, which is also examining the financial practices of the Trump Organization.

The RNC’s stance on Trump’s legal bills may be part of what keeps him attached to the party. According to Betrayal, Jonathan Karl’s new book on the end of Trump’s presidency, Trump, on his last day in office, told RNC President Ronna McDaniel that he was quitting the party because Republicans wouldn’t ” did not support ”. McDaniel and other members of the RNC leadership spent the next few days making the new former president understand that if he left the GOP he would no longer have access to the party’s mailing list and that the party would cease to be. pay for his lawsuits challenging the election results.

Trump has stuck around and the RNC now not only pays for election lawsuits, but also pays legal fees related to the former president’s private affairs.

