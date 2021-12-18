Narendra Modi inaugurates the conference of mayors in Varanasi





Up to 120 mayors from various states participated in the conference with the theme “New Urban India”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses more than 120 mayors by video conference. Image courtesy: @ BJP4India / Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the All India Conference of Mayors in Varanasi on Friday via video conference. No less than 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is “New Urban India”. Prior to the conference, the prime minister’s office said it was a constant effort by the prime minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. Addressing the mayors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, said India needs evolution, not revolution and stressed the need to preserve heritage buildings while moving towards the technological modernization. We have to believe in evolution. India does not need a revolution today. We don’t need to demolish our heritage buildings and rebuild them, rather we need to rejuvenate them and move towards technological modernization. I want all mayors to take the lead in bringing their city to the top of the list of cleanest cities. “ We have to believe in evolution. India does not need a revolution, but an evolution. We must keep everything we own and move towards technological modernization. – PM arenarendramodi #NewUrbanIndia pic.twitter.com/GBTGynhHQ6 – BJP (@ BJP4India) December 17, 2021 The Prime Minister asserted that this program in Kashi is very essential for the growth of Indian cities. “I think all the mayors present here have spared no effort for the bright future and development of their cities. This program in Kashi is very important for the growth of cities in India,” said Modi. “Development in Kashi is a road map for many other cities in the country. The majority of our towns are traditional towns. Their development was also done in a traditional way. We can learn from these places how local skills and products can be the identity of this city, ”added the Prime Minister. – arenarendramodi #NewUrbanIndia pic.twitter.com/KSluakA5My – BJP (@ BJP4India) December 17, 2021 The Prime Minister further suggested launching beautification contests in cities to promote cleanliness and beautification across the country. “Can we run a neighborhood beautification contest in each city? This will promote a sense of cleanliness and beautification throughout the country. Each city must set up its own jury, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “Most of the cities in our country are traditional cities, developed in a traditional way. In this era of modernization, the age of these cities is just as important,” added the Prime Minister. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri participated by video conference while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present at the conference. The conference was organized by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country participate in the conference. With contributions from ANI Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

