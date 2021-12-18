Provincial Secretariat of Central Kalimantan – Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan follows instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to regional leaders across Indonesia





Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan (Deputy Governor of Central Kalimantan) Edy Pratowo followed the President’s directive to Regional Chiefs (Governor and Regent / Mayor), Kapolda and Regional Military Commanders throughout Indonesia through a videoconference from the deputy governor’s meeting room, governor’s office Complex, town of Palangka Raya, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Also accompanying the head of the health service, Suyuti Syamsul. When giving instructions, one of the things President Joko Widodo again emphasized was the effort to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination. This is due to a decrease in vaccination in various regions. In the past two months, over the past six weeks, the injection rate has plummeted, which previously could have exceeded 2 million from November 1-7, fell to 1.5 million and from December 6 to 12 yesterday. was only 1 million, ”said The President. “I once again call on the governments of Pangdam, Kapolda and regional governments to act again to speed up vaccination as this will go a long way in protecting our people against Covid-19, both the Delta and Omicron variants. This is very important, continued President Joko Widodo. The President then also recalled, according to what was communicated at the beginning of last year, that by the end of this year, the vaccination target must reach 70% of dose 1. It turns out that ‘there are still many provinces, there are 20 provinces whose dose of 1 is still less than 70%. “So this case is continued until the end of the year, it can be completed,” the president said. I really hope, because we want to protect, protect our people. So if you think that the vaccine stock is lacking, please report it to the Minister of Health. But I remind you, don’t let it expire. Prioritize this vaccination for the elderly first, the president added. Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, revealed that now that vaccination in remote areas is increasingly difficult, people are increasingly reluctant to be vaccinated because they feel that the pandemic is over, so this challenge needs to be seriously considered. I appreciate the innovations and creative solutions brought by the regional leaders, Pangdam and Kapolda, because finding and directly serving the community to be vaccinated is not easy, the president concluded. (Written: WIN; Photo: BZ) Administrative Office of the Regional Secretariat of the Province of Central Kalimantan

