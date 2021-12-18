Pakistan’s former RBF chief Shabbar Zaidi says Pakistan is bankrupt and is no longer a “going concern”: Details





Pakistan’s former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chief Shabbar Zaidi said Pakistan is currently bankrupt and is not in working order. Zaidi said this during a seminar at Hamdard University on “The Developments of Pakistan’s Economy, Challenges and Opportunities for Young People” held on December 15th.

“We keep saying that everything is fine, the country is working well, we have had great success and we have made tabdeeli (change) but it is not true. In my opinion, Pakistan is, at the moment, bankrupt and not in business, Zaidi said.

Continuing his criticism of the economic policies of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former head of the RBF said it was necessary to admit that Pakistan was bankrupt and therefore appropriate measures had to be taken.

“It’s better if you first decide that we’ve reached bankruptcy and we need to move forward on saying that everything is fine and that I will do this and that. These are all things to fool them. people, ”Zaidi said.

However, Zaidi, who came under political crossfire in Pakistan over his remarks, later said he was misreported and only a selected part of his speech was selected.

Zaidi in a series of tweets said her statement should be taken with a full and proper perspective.

But even in those tweets, he maintained that what he was saying had basis and conviction. He was not denying that Pakistan had become a bankrupt entity.

My speech at Hamdard University is poorly reported. There was a half hour presentation. Only three minutes were plucked. Yes, I said that with this constant current account and this budget deficit, there are bankruptcy and going concern issues, but look at the solution.

SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) December 16, 2021

Zaidi called on Imran Khan’s government to recognize the reality that was then living in illusion. “We need to have a reality check,” he said.

Total external debt of more than 115 billion USD. Constant current account deficit estimated at $ 5-8 billion. When can we pay this debt? It is better to recognize reality than to live in illusion. We need to have a reality check.

SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) December 16, 2021

Zaidi went on to say that bankruptcy and credit default are two different but related terms. When loan debts are not repayable from predictable profits, it is called bankruptcy and Pakistan has faced this situation for a long time.

Bankruptcy and credit default are two different but related terms. When loan debts are not repayable from predictable profits, it is called bankruptcy. We have been facing this situation for a long time. June 30, 2018 was the worst. We borrowed with a promise of restructuring. History from 1970-2020.

SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) December 17, 2021

Zaidi denounces Pakistan’s foreign and educational policy

Zaidi advocated a change in Pakistan’s political, foreign and educational policy. Zaidi said the Pakistani government must ensure “extremely good” relations with the United States and the West if it is to increase its exports.

He also said Pakistan should also improve its regional trade and questioned Pakistan’s policy towards India. Zaidi said that if Pakistan can bring in raw materials for drugs from India, then “why do you have a problem with other things? This means that your decision not to trade is wrongly based.

Without mentioning that Pakistan sponsors Islamic radicalism, Zaidi advocated reform of the education system. Zaidi said the teaching of English should be encouraged in Pakistan and the teaching of theology at higher levels should be limited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/12/ex-fbr-head-pakistan-shabbar-zaidi-pakistan-bankrupt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos