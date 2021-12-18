Erdogan’s lack of orthodoxy leaves Turks in literal cold

On December 15, one of the most telling twists and turns of Turkey’s current currency crisis occurred, away from the boardroom of the country’s beleaguered central bank.

In Idlib, the last stronghold of Syrian anti-Assad opposition, one of the most powerful armed factions at the head of the Turkish-backed enclave, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), made a brief announcement. .

Now, said the former Syrian al-Qaeda affiliate, it would no longer use the Turkish lira for its local transactions but instead switch to the US dollar.

With the lira hitting around 17 per US dollar on Friday (December 17) after starting the month at 13.50 and the year at just 7.43 HTS, the move looks fairly tax-responsible.

Yet, in Turkey itself, many are now wondering if the same is true for their own monetary authorities, as the fall of the pound leads to price hikes at all levels.

We are entering a very dark place, Can Selcuk, of Turkish consultancy and pollster Istanbul Economics, told Asia Times. The falling currency and accompanying inflation are now, he says, an existential threat to many Turkish households.

With imported essentials such as oil and gas denominated in U.S. dollars, and much of the country’s economy reliant on other hard currency inputs, a plummeting lira means significant price increases across the board. areas. Yet the political fallout of this situation remains to be seen.

General and presidential elections are not scheduled until 2023, while there is also no real sign that Turkey’s veteran leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will change the very unorthodox monetary policy behind the current crisis. .

Prices and income

This policy argues that lower interest rates will lead to increased investment in Turkey, which in the longer run will strengthen the pound and keep inflation under control.

There is evidence that international investors are entering as well.

Foreign purchases of Turkish real estate, for example, increased 50% year-on-year in November, with overall sales up 59% this year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

At the same time, the reduction in interest rates makes bank loans cheaper and penalizes savings, which means more money is put into circulation, creating jobs and at least turning the economic wheels, according to the president’s theory.

President Erdogan truly believes that by reducing the interest rate, inflation will drop and the lire will be restored, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the German representative of Marshal Funds in Ankara, told Asia Times.

Since the start of the year, the central bank has cut rates by four percentage points, on Thursday seeing another point take off. However, this is not what most economists think.

Economic orthodoxy states that while lowering interest rates actually puts more money into circulation, it will also most likely cause inflation and weaken the country’s currency. The proof that this is what is happening now seems striking not only in the plummeting read.

Officially, inflation is now around 21%, compared to around 12.2% in 2020.

Many suggest the official figures are well below reality, with the Istanbul Bureau of Statistics claiming wheat prices have jumped 109% this year, sugar prices 90% and sunflower oil a staple. base in Turkey by 137%.

Rents have also skyrocketed. the Barinamiyoruz (Can’t find shelter) The student movement says average accommodation costs have increased 70% to 290% year over year, depending on the city, with Istanbul being the most expensive.

To tackle some of these problems, President Erdogan also announced on Thursday a 50% increase in the minimum wage in Turkey, an amount well above the official rate of inflation. The minimum wage is now 4,250 lire, or about US $ 275.00 per month at current exchange rates. About 40% of Turks have this level of income.

Combine that with a recent Istanbul Municipality survey that showed average rents in the city to be $ 290 per month in September 2021, and for many accommodation costs, they can run up to more. than their total monthly salary.

You can see the impact of it all on the streets, Unluhisarcikli says. There are now long lines at public bakeries that sell subsidized bread.

These outlets, known as Halk Ekmek, or Peoples Bread, sell a loaf of bread for about half the supermarket’s starting price of 2.50 lire, or about $ 0.18.

Poverty and politics

President Erdogan’s popularity has undoubtedly taken a hit.

According to a poll carried out in early December by Istanbul Economics, when asked to rate Erdogans’ success on a scale of 1 to 10, respondents gave it an average of 4.5 compared to just under 6. around the same time last year.

The poll also saw support for the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) drop from around 40% in June 2020 to 24.2% in December 2021. Partners of the far-right coalition of the ‘AKP, the National Movement Party (MHP), saw their support drop. from about 11% to 6.4% over the same period.

Meanwhile, support for the opposition has grown.

In the past, the only thing that united the opposition was that they were all opposed to Erdogan, Unluhisarcikli says. But that is no longer the case now. The opposition has come together with a real plan for change.

The opposition also covering the political spectrum, from the secular left to the Islamist right, it has also had to give up identity politics, adds Unluhisarcikli.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the largest opposition group, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), even apologized for the mistreatment of the country’s Kurdish minority in the past. It won praise from Selahattin Demirtas, the jailed leader of the largest pro-Kurdish group, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and further united the anti-AKP bloc.

Erdogans forces the adoption of a new presidential system that concentrates power in his own hands may also have worked against him. The new system has removed power from the Turkish parliament, which now largely endorses Erdogan’s presidential initiatives.

However, this disrupted all patronage networks that AKP parliamentarians were used to and also disconnected Erdogan from the AKP base, Unluhisarcikli said.

Much of a slip

Yet while Erdogan’s popularity is on the wane, for many his position in power remains unassailable.

As of right now, there are no elections, no institutions, no capacity in the system for it to self-correct, says Selcuk.

Erdogan fired a succession of central bank governors who disagreed with his policies, while sacking less important figures who might have opposed his unorthodox views.

President Erdogan continued to urge the heavily purged central bank to test its unorthodox point of view, Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a note after Thursday’s rate cut. .

At the same time, the AKP itself has little ability to challenge Erdogan.

Other founding party members either left over the years and formed their own parties or quit politics altogether, Unluhisarcikli says.

So many more Turks may have to take their places in the bread queue this winter, as Erdogan’s unorthodox economy leaves them out in the cold.