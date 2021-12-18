Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5 projects on December 19 | India News





PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the state on December 19 to participate in the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Goas.

During his one-day visit, Modi will inaugurate nearly five projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Development Center aviation skills from Mopa airport and the isolated gas-fired Dabolim substation. -Navelim, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the prime minister would arrive in Goa at 1 p.m. on Sunday. He will lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the presence of a guard from the three services and will later attend the parade of sails and the air parade of the Navy and the Air Force on Miramar Beach, Panaji. .

The sailing parade will start at 2 p.m. and is open to the public, provided it reaches the venue before 1:30 p.m., he said, adding that Modi will then travel to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, to attend the main event.

Sawant said thermal screening of visitors would be done for Covid at the stadium and that a rapid antigen test would be done if anyone was found with a higher than normal body temperature.

He said people should arrive at the stadium at 1:00 p.m. to attend the main event and at 1:30 p.m. they should take the seats.

Sawant said the freedom fighters would be congratulated on the occasion.

The chief minister said government departments involved in Swayampurna Goa would be honored for their excellence. Modi will distribute prizes for the best panchayat, the best municipality, the best swayampurna mitra and the best beneficiary of the swayampuran program. He will also publish a table book on Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa.

The Prime Minister will issue a stamp and mailing envelope prepared by the Goa Postal Service. On this occasion, Sawant will present Modi with a postcard commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Liberation of Goas.

Sawant said on liberation day cabinet ministers would hoist the national flag in various talukas across the state. Sawant said that Rs 3 lakh has been allocated to municipalities and panchayat to organize various programs.

