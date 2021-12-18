Boris Johnson has been told he is in last charge at the Downing Street Saloon bar after the Lib Dems overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.

Veteran Conservative backbench Sir Roger Gale has warned the PM he is living on borrowed time unless he returns appalling poll numbers after weeks of reporting the party breaking the rules of Covid and the chaotic management of the health crisis.

Tory support in the ultra-secure siege crumbled as Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory with a 34% swing against the Tories, in yet another blow to the Johnson’s battered authority.

The defeat came after nearly 100 Tory MPs revolted earlier this week over the latest covid restrictions for England and a spate of revelations about the lockdown parties in Downing Street dating back to last May.

Gale, an indicator of conservative backbench opinion, said: I think this should be seen as a referendum on the performance of the prime minister and I think the prime minister is now on his last deadline.

He told BBC Radio 4 Today: Two strikes already, one earlier this week in the Commons vote and now this one. One more shot and let’s go.

The Conservative Party has a reputation for taking no prisoners. If the Prime Minister fails, the Prime Minister leaves.

We got rid of a good prime minister to install Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson has to prove he is capable of being a good Prime Minister and at the moment it is clear that the public does not think he is.

While Tory Party Chairman Oliver Dowden insisted Johnson has a vision to bring the Tories through a rough patch despite kicking the government by voters, other backers ban said a leadership challenge would be unnecessary at this point.

Under party rules, 1922 Tory backbench committee chairman Sir Graham Brady is required to call for a vote of no-confidence in the PM if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to him asking for one.

Sir Charles Walker, who is the committee’s vice-chairman, admitted voters were tired, angry, exhausted, but insisted it was not the time for a leadership race.

He said: The Conservative Party will not have a leadership challenge as we move towards potential new restrictions around Covid and difficulties around Covid. It would be completely accommodating.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson, with many Tory MPs still angry at the government’s botched attempt to bail him out after breaking rules on paid lobbying of MPs.

Triumphant Lib Dem chief Sir Ed Davey said the North Shropshire result was a turning point in British politics.

He said: We have now beaten the Tories this year in two of their safest seats,

The Liberal Democrats have proven that the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere. And I think people are so fed up with Boris Johnson, so fed up with his incompetence and behavior, I think they will be very happy.

Shadow Labor Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said it was a terrible result for the Conservatives.

He told BBC Breakfast: Obviously people wanted to send a message to the government, they’re fed up with incompetence, filth, the kind of disclosures we’ve seen in the last few weeks.

Lib Dem Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes, propelling Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst to second place out of 12,032, with a 34% shift to the Lib Dems, the fourth largest in a by-election in the past. Last 30 years.

