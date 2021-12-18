commotion! Amazon scandal with China, Xi Jinping mention





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Less news comes to Amazon.com Inc. The company owned by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, is believed to be implicated in Chinese propaganda. Amazon has reportedly been marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping’s speeches and writings for two years on the Chinese site Amazon.cn. But strangely, the company has shut down the customer ratings and reviews section in China. According to reports Reuters, from two sources familiar with the matter, negative reviews of the book will affect demand. “I think the problem is something below five stars,” the source said on Saturday 12/18/2021. Ratings and reviews are an important part of Amazon’s ecommerce business, being a critical way to attract buyers. However, according to these two sources, even in China, Amazon is subject to the deactivation of this column which could affect its sales. Currently, on the Chinese site Amazon.cn, the books published by the government do not have customer reviews or ratings. The comments section is also disabled. Amazon’s compliance with a previously unpublished Chinese government decree is part of the company’s decade-long efforts to garner support from the Beijing government. It is about developing its activity in one of the largest markets in the world. Referring to Amazon’s 2018 internal briefing document, it describes the company’s activities in China. There are a number of “key issues” facing the Bezos-owned company in China. For example, ideological control and propaganda are the main tools of the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success. Then, according to the same report and interviews with more than two dozen people who have been involved in Amazon’s China operations, he revealed how the company has survived and thrived in China by helping to move the agenda forward. economic and global politics of the ruling Communist Party. He said Amazon had teamed up with the Chinese propaganda apparatus to create a sales portal, a project that became known as China Books. The project ended up offering more than 90,000 publications for sale. But unfortunately, this project did not generate significant income. But the document shows Amazon sees it as key to gaining support in China as the company expands its Kindle e-book kit, cloud computing, and e-commerce business. In addition, the document also sets out the strategic challenges of the China Books project for Jay Carney, global head of lobbying operations and Amazon public policies, before his trip to Beijing. “Kindle operates in China in a political gray area,” the document said. “A key element in limiting the licensing problem with the Chinese government is the Chinabooks project.” [Gambas:Video CNBC] (my / sef)



