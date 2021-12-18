PM Modi to Lay Cornerstone of Ganga Highway in UP’s Shahjahanpur Today | Details





The Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga highway in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The highway, which is being built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, will link western and eastern Uttar Pradesh and bring the state of Delhi, Haryana and Bihar closer together. GANGA EXPRESSWAY FEATURES The 594 kilometer long Ganga Expressway project, which was approved by the state government led by Yogi Adityanath on November 26, 2020, will be built by Adani Enterprises and IRB Infrastructure Developers. The highway will start at Meerut and pass through twelve districts including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh. Like other highways in the state, it will have an airstrip for emergency take-off and landing of planes. The Shahjahanpur airstrip will be 3.5 kilometers long. In accordance with the project design, a bridge will be built in Garhmukteshwar for the convenience of residents of Hapur and Bulandshahr districts. Apart from this, nine public convenience centers, seven railway bridges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges and 381 underpasses will be built on the Ganga highway. There will be interchange facilities at 17 locations for entry and exit as well as service lanes. LAND PURCHASED FROM FARMERS According to the UP government, 94 percent of the land used for the highway has been purchased from farmers in the past year. About 7,386 hectares of land are needed for the highway. So far, land has been purchased from a total of 82,750 farmers for the project. In order to ensure environmental protection, the project design provides for the planting of 18,55,000 saplings along the highway. In addition, it has been learned that electricity will be produced using solar energy on the land acquired for the project. Last month, PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal highway, a mega-highway project to connect the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh to the central part of the state. READ ALSO : India does not need a revolution, but an evolution: PM Narendra Modi READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi to attend Liberation Day events and inaugurate development projects in Goa on December 19

