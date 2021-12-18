President Jokowi calls on all parties not to loosen Prokesi to block Omicron variant

Jakarta, Idola 92.6 FM – President Joko Widodo has called on all parties to help prevent the widespread spread of the Covid-19 variant of Omicron in the country. The president also called on unvaccinated people to get vaccinated immediately to prevent the coronavirus. This was reported in a press release dealing with the first case of Omicron variant infection in Indonesia on Thursday, December 16. I ask all residents who have not received two vaccines, especially the unvaccinated, to immediately go to a health center to be vaccinated. As the situation in the country is approaching normal, do not do all siblings, do not stink in carrying out sanitary instructions, wear masks, keep your distance, wash your hands. And with regard to municipalities, I call for testing and tracing of close contacts to be intensified again and further increased, President Joko Widodo said. Jokowi has asked his staff to prevent the local spread of the Omricron variant of the coronavirus case. He also called on all parties to keep the conditions of the Indonesian pandemic safe and under control. Some of the ways are to make sure the number of active Covid-19 cases remains low and keeps the infection rate below 1%. In addition, the president called on citizens and officials to refrain from traveling abroad for the time being. “I call on all citizens and government officials to refrain from traveling abroad, at least until the situation calms down,” hoped President Joko Widodo. Earlier, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin unveiled the first variant of Omicron Covid-19 in a Wisma Athlete patient in Jakarta on Wednesday, December 15. However, the first patient with the Omicron variant tested negative after the second PCR test. In response, the public is urged not to panic and to continue to implement strict sanitation practices. (team / ade / hers) Jokowi calls on all parties not to release Prokes



