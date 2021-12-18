Promoting healthy competition between cities for cleanliness: PM Modi at the conference of mayors





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for healthy competition between cities for cleanliness. He added that new categories can be created to recognize cities doing the best efforts to achieve cleanliness, as well as the best performing in ranking.

Cities are currently rated for cleanliness under the Modi government’s flagship program, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the All India Conference of Mayors via video conference on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present in Varanasi for the function. Addressing the rally, the prime minister said that the development of Kashi can be a road map for the whole country. “Most of the cities in our country are traditional cities, developed in a traditional way. In this era of modernization, the age of these cities is just as important… these cities can teach us how to preserve local heritage and skills… destroying existing structures is not the way, but the emphasis must be on rejuvenation and preservation. This should be done in accordance with the demands of modern times, ”the Prime Minister said. He also asked mayors to execute programs related to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav such as the theme of freedom struggle rangoli competition or song and lullaby (Lori) competitions. He also suggested that the mayors could get in touch with the city’s NCC units and form groups to clean the statues of the cities and organize speeches on the personalities in the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Likewise, mayors can identify a place in their city and create a monument in line with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav via the PPP (private-public partnership) mode,” he said. “Our cities are the engine of our economy. We must make the city a hub for a dynamic economy, ”he added. Modi also suggested that mayors discover and celebrate birthdays in cities. “Cities with rivers should celebrate the River Festival (Nadi Utsav), “he added. Rivers should be brought back to the center of city life. It will bring new life to your cities,” the prime minister said. He called on mayors to relaunch the campaign against the elimination of single-use plastic and to find ways to create wealth from waste. He also asked to ensure that LED bulbs are widely used in streetlights and homes in their cities in mission mode. The Prime Minister reiterated the need to strengthen MSMEs in the development model. Street vendors are part of our own journey, we will see their troubles every moment. For them, we brought Prime Minister Svanidhi Yojana. This plan is very good. Make a list of them in your city and teach them how to do cell phone transactions. This will facilitate bank financing on much better terms, ”he said, adding that during the pandemic their importance became very clear.

