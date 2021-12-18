Boris Johnson was once a political magician. Now his party fears they will run out of tips





The North Shropshire siege went from a Conservative majority of 23,000 to a victory of 6,000 Liberal Democrats. In private, Johnson’s lawmakers are talking seriously about how long he can continue as British Prime Minister. They fear this result shows voters are taking ownership of the idea of ​​tactical voting and that Johnson’s ability to lock voters out of Brexit has waned.

The loss comes the same week that Johnson’s own MPs openly challenged him by voting against the new Covid measures in parliament. Some 99 conservatives have challenged the prime minister.

The election in North Shropshire, in central England, came only because of a goal against his disastrous Prime Minister camp. Last month, Whipped johnson Conservative MPs vote on an amendment that would overturn the 30-day suspension of their colleague Owen Paterson.

Paterson had been convicted of breaking lobbying rules, personally contacting government ministers on behalf of companies who had paid him a total of 100,000 ($ 136,000).

After days of fury from people of all political stripes, Paterson resigned his seat in North Shropshire. Between Paterson’s resignation and Thursday’s by-election, Johnson drowned in scandals that ruined his poll results and asked serious questions about his leadership. Johnson has spent the past two weeks fighting allegations that he and his associates hold illegal parties in Downing Street while the rest of the country was in varying degrees of foreclosure. The prime minister insisted he believed no rules had been broken and asked one of his senior officials to investigate the alleged parties. Prior to that, he had been pursued by accusations that he had accepted inappropriate donations to fund a renovation, while his government was accused of handing out lucrative Covid contracts to people with ties to the Conservative Party. Johnson’s spokesperson insisted he had “acted by the rules at all times”. Suffice it to say, this is all a brutal turnaround for a man who won a landslide election just two years ago. And it’s no surprise that party figures are now talking in earnest about removing Johnson from power. The Conservative Party has never been in love with Johnson as such. He took the lead of the party and the country because his predecessor, Theresa May, was short of road and could not organize Brexit. Tory MPs had resisted a Johnson leadership campaign in the past. He was considered a fantastic showman and cheerleader, but fundamentally too chaotic and untrustworthy to lead. Brexit changed everything. In 2019, Tory MPs scrambled and struck a deal with Johnson to push Brexit over the line and win us an election. Johnson did both things and as a result got the keys to the car and was allowed to drive it as he wanted. It was fine while he looked bulletproof. But conservatives now fear that the Prime Minister is so overwhelmed with scandals and sordids that he has passed the point of no return. They also fear that 2022 will be more difficult than 2021. the Pic Omicron variant will pass and the economic, societal and public health consequences of another Christmas destroyed by the Covid will be impossible to ignore. Johnson will be the face of these problems and the blame will rest entirely on him. “He walks into the New Year with problems piling up. The cost of living will go up, there could be shortages in the supply chain. And he is facing all of these problems without an ideological base or friends in it. the party, “said a former senior minister. “He has a limited window to improve – but few believe he will take it,” said a senior lawmaker. If Johnson’s number is really up, his impeachment will be extremely painful and difficult to negotiate. Calling a vote in his leadership now will be very difficult. As the former minister pointed out, “local associations tend to be loyal to leaders,” which will make it difficult for their MPs to claim Johnson’s head. A botched leadership challenge would mean Johnson is shielded from another challenge for 12 months – and it seems highly unlikely that he will step down at that point. The second and arguably more important question is who could replace him? There are other popular ministers who clearly have leadership ambitions. But given the difficulty of 2022, who the hell would want to take the poisoned chalice? However, the longer he stays in power, the more likely he will stay for the next election slated for 2024. According to recent polls, this election could see the Tories losing a lot of seats. It’s surreal that in October Johnson seemed untouchable. No matter what happened – fuel shortages, huge numbers of Covids, people are drowning in the English Channel – its poll numbers remained strong enough to win an election. The past two weeks could be an indication that the magic has started to wear off. And if it does, the Conservatives will have to find a way to silence their chief cheerleader who has suddenly become the least popular kid in the class.

