Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with investors for budget contributions

A month and a half before the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a roundtable with representatives of venture capital and private equity to discuss measures to boost the investment climate and strengthen the reputation of the India in terms of ease of doing business. In a statement after the meeting, the government said the interaction was part of Modi’s ongoing efforts to boost the investment climate in the country. He listed key initiatives taken over the past seven years by his government and received contributions ahead of the next budget in personal interaction. The prime minister called for suggestions to further improve the ease of doing business in India, attract more capital and advance the reform process in the country. He appreciated the practical suggestions received from representatives and said the government is committed to working to resolve the issues and challenges highlighted. Modi also discussed his government’s efforts to introduce more reforms, the future potential of initiatives such as Prime Minister GatiShakti, and steps taken to reduce the unnecessary compliance burden. He mentioned the innovation that is happening in India at the local level and the boost to the startup ecosystem.

Some of the issues raised by the investment community included allowing direct overseas listing for Indian startups and relaxing the Esop tax regime (employee share ownership plan) to facilitate wealth creation through the ‘Digital Economy. Investors in attendance also discussed ways to encourage domestic capital to participate in the private equity and venture capital industry. One of the investors present at the meeting said, on condition of anonymity, that Prime Minister Modi had asked the group for written suggestions on specific issues for the next budget. Representatives from General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Accel, SoftBank, Naspers, were present at the meeting. Representatives of venture capital and private equity funds said the prime minister’s leadership was one of the main drivers of the massive increase in the investment climate in the country. Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3One4 Capital, described Modi as the “Premier of the startup”. Investors shared their views on the country’s entrepreneurial potential and how it can be harnessed so that startups can reach global standards. Prashanth Prakash, VC Accel Fund Partner, highlighted the opportunities present in agricultural startups, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India, suggested working to make India a global education hub by leveraging Technology, Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director India Resurgent praised the reforms undertaken by the country over the past 7 years, in particular the steps taken to put in place the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Amit Dalmia, Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group, said India is among the best performing geographies for Blackstone (fund) globally, Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors praised the initiatives policies taken by the government in the housing sector, especially in the affordable housing segment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/policy/prime-minister-narendra-modi-meets-investors-for-budget-inputs/articleshow/88351334.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos