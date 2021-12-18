



CHINA SAID IT will take whatever steps are necessary to protect its institutions and businesses, after the US Senate passed a new law banning imports from the Xinjiang region, unless companies can prove that ‘they were produced without forced labor. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the measure approved yesterday indicates that the United States has no qualms about smearing China by any means. The actions concerned seriously undermine market economy principles and international economic and trade rules, and seriously undermine the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises, Wang said. China deeply regrets and rejects it and urges the United States to immediately correct its mistake. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises, Wang added. The law is the latest in a series that steps up US sanctions against claims of systemic and widespread abuse by China against ethnic and religious minorities in the western region, particularly the predominantly Uyghur-Muslim Xinjiang, that the administration qualifies as genocide. US President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the law after overcoming initial White House hesitation and what his supporters have called corporate opposition, also announced new sanctions yesterday. These are targeting several Chinese biotechnology and surveillance companies, a major drone maker and government entities for their actions in Xinjiang. Despite numerous independent investigations revealing forced sterilization and large detention camps where many Uyghurs are said to be forced to work in factories, China has denounced all these allegations as the lie of the century. He describes them as part of an effort to stifle China’s growth and tarnish its reputation. While initially denying the existence of these prison-like camps, China later said they were voluntary vocational training and deradicalization centers, and now claims all students have graduated. The US government is trying to strangle Xinjiang’s economy through its industrial and supply chains under false pretenses of forced labor and human rights violations, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Friday, citing a report from the Institute for Central Asia Studies under Lanzhou. University of Northwestern Gansu Province. The United States says raw cotton, gloves, tomato products, silicon and viscose, fishing gear and a range of solar power components are among the products allegedly produced with the help from forced labor. Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important for agricultural production, and home to a thriving industrial sector. #open journalism No news is bad news

Support the journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now Detainees are also being moved out of Xinjiang and put to work in factories, including clothing and textiles, electronics, solar power and automobiles, according to the United States. The law requires government agencies to expand their monitoring of the use of forced labor by Chinese ethnic minorities. Mostly, it creates a presumption that goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor. Companies will have to prove that forced labor, including by workers transferred from Xinjiang, played no role in a product to bring it to the United States. Separately, the Treasury Department said it was placing DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, and seven other Chinese companies on an investment blacklist for their alleged involvement in biometric surveillance and Uyghur tracking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejournal.ie/china-us-sanctions-5633585-Dec2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos