CHINA SAID IT will take whatever steps are necessary to protect its institutions and businesses, after the US Senate passed a new law banning imports from the Xinjiang region, unless companies can prove that ‘they were produced without forced labor.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the measure approved yesterday indicates that the United States has no qualms about smearing China by any means.
The actions concerned seriously undermine market economy principles and international economic and trade rules, and seriously undermine the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises, Wang said.
China deeply regrets and rejects it and urges the United States to immediately correct its mistake.
China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises, Wang added.
The law is the latest in a series that steps up US sanctions against claims of systemic and widespread abuse by China against ethnic and religious minorities in the western region, particularly the predominantly Uyghur-Muslim Xinjiang, that the administration qualifies as genocide.
US President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the law after overcoming initial White House hesitation and what his supporters have called corporate opposition, also announced new sanctions yesterday.
These are targeting several Chinese biotechnology and surveillance companies, a major drone maker and government entities for their actions in Xinjiang.
Despite numerous independent investigations revealing forced sterilization and large detention camps where many Uyghurs are said to be forced to work in factories, China has denounced all these allegations as the lie of the century.
He describes them as part of an effort to stifle China’s growth and tarnish its reputation.
While initially denying the existence of these prison-like camps, China later said they were voluntary vocational training and deradicalization centers, and now claims all students have graduated.
The US government is trying to strangle Xinjiang’s economy through its industrial and supply chains under false pretenses of forced labor and human rights violations, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Friday, citing a report from the Institute for Central Asia Studies under Lanzhou. University of Northwestern Gansu Province.
The United States says raw cotton, gloves, tomato products, silicon and viscose, fishing gear and a range of solar power components are among the products allegedly produced with the help from forced labor.
Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important for agricultural production, and home to a thriving industrial sector.
No news is bad news
Support the journal
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Support us now
Detainees are also being moved out of Xinjiang and put to work in factories, including clothing and textiles, electronics, solar power and automobiles, according to the United States.
The law requires government agencies to expand their monitoring of the use of forced labor by Chinese ethnic minorities.
Mostly, it creates a presumption that goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor.
Companies will have to prove that forced labor, including by workers transferred from Xinjiang, played no role in a product to bring it to the United States.
Separately, the Treasury Department said it was placing DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, and seven other Chinese companies on an investment blacklist for their alleged involvement in biometric surveillance and Uyghur tracking.