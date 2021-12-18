“If I was imprisoned for a long time, I would not have survived”





Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was fortunate enough to be jailed only for a week. If it had been longer, he “would not have lived.”

He said this in a candid interview with Al Jazeera Arabics OlaAlfares. The Prime Minister spoke at length about his childhood, his political struggle, his parents, cricket, the Afghan crisis, human rights violations in Kashmir and his vision of Pakistan.

Speaking about his time in prison, the prime minister said he had a very active life and in prison there was nothing to do. “The days did not go by. I have never experienced anything like this.

Corruption keeps poor countries in poverty: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the corruption of ruling elites is what keeps poor countries in poverty – it is not a lack of resources.

Pakistan has always been meant to be a welfare state. But he couldn’t become one. It was run by corrupt families. They came to power and started making money.

He said his fight was against this corrupt ruling elite that was destroying, impoverishing and sinking into debt the country.

Speaking of his pledge to end corruption in 90 days, the prime minister challenged anyone to report any corruption in his government.

I have always maintained that the main corruption is [of] the PM and the ministers. I said it would end in 90 days. I think no one can report corruption on me and my ministers.

Afghanistan sinks into chaos: PM

The prime minister said there was a lot of anger in the United States over what had happened in Afghanistan and that the United States government was not thinking rationally.

The United States is in shock at what happened in Afghanistan. Americans thought they were bringing democracy to the country. So when the Taliban came back to power, they couldn’t figure out what happened.

Over 40 million Afghans are in desperate need of help and if they don’t get it quickly, there is going to be a huge humanitarian crisis.

This will result in a chaotic Afghanistan and it could once again become a haven for terrorists.

Muslims in the West are suffering because of Islamophobia, says Imran Khan

The prime minister said that the world’s Muslim rulers have never tried to explain Islam in its true essence to Western countries.

“When there is propaganda against Islam, there is no intellectual response from the Muslim leadership. Therefore, we have this phenomenon of Islamophobia.

He stressed the need for a common response in global forums like the United Nations to make a difference. Imran Khan alone won’t make a big difference.

We have to make them understand that we have a completely different approach to our religion.

He compared it to the sensitivity of the Jews to their religion.

“The Holocaust is a very painful subject for them. They don’t like to be misinterpreted and they find it offensive. Western countries understand it and treat it with great sensitivity.”

“India is ruled by fanatics”

The Prime Minister said that what is happening in Kashmir is the worst violation of human rights, international laws and UN resolutions.

We raised this issue at OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries), we talked to Muslim countries. But Muslim countries have their independent relations with India, so we can’t expect much [from them].

Responding to the threat of another surgical strike from India’s Home Secretary Amit Shah, he said India’s fascist government risked facing two nuclear-weapon countries.

Only created people can think about it. Indians are sane, but they are ruled by fanatics.

