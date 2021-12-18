Turkey will help Nigeria fight against insecurity; Buhari and Erdogan strengthen their defensive ties

* President receives surprise birthday cake in Istanbul, says he can’t wait to return to the farm in 2023

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday pledged to help Nigeria address the many security challenges it faces, saying he understands the difficulties and the solutions.

On the same day, President Muhammadu Buhari received a surprise cake for his 79th birthday in Istanbul, where he grew sentimental and expressed his impatience for the end of his term in 2023, in order to return to his farm.

Erdogan, who spoke in a bilateral meeting with Buhari shortly before the official start of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, said his country understands the challenges Nigeria faces and its needs. , and we’re ready to help you meet those needs. , particularly in the field of defense.

Turkey, which is increasingly recognized around the world as a military power and has had successes to show in Iraq, Syria, Libya and most recently Azerbaijan, said it welcomed the government’s decision. Nigerian to purchase warships from their shipyard, noting that discussions are underway on how to strengthen the capacity of the Defense Industries Corporation (DICON) in Kaduna in accordance with an agreement signed during the last state visit of President Erdogan in Nigeria.

I am glad that Nigeria is stepping up cooperation with other countries in defense and health fields, and we are ready to cooperate with you in these areas and more, Erdogan said.

President Buhari had said earlier that Nigeria would join forces with the Republic of Turkey to address the security challenges the nation is currently facing.

Senior Special Assistant to the President for Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, in a statement titled Nigeria, Turkey to Strengthen Security and Defense Ties, quoted the president as saying that Turkey has practical experience in dealing with the challenges. over the years and Nigeria has everything to gain. Starting from.

Assuring that relations between the two states would continue to develop for the mutual benefit of both countries, Buhari expressed satisfaction with the Turkish offer of support in the area of ​​security and peace in Nigeria.

I would like to express my gratitude for the special invitation to this meeting and to express my appreciation for your offer of assistance in addressing the challenges we face.

I await reports from officials and ministers while they meet with their counterparts. I assure you that I will support all their positive recommendations, he assured Erdogan.

President receives surprise birthday cake in Istanbul

President Buhari, at a surprise reception for his 79th birthday in Istanbul yesterday, vowed to promote the interests of Nigerians and the nation as he prepares to step down in May 2023.

The president also used the forum to reveal that he was eager to return to his farm in Daura, Katsina state, to tend his crops and livestock.

As he exited his suite and made his way to the meeting room, President Buhari encountered a surprise team from the Nigerian delegation with a cake decorated in Nigeria’s national colors.

The group joined in as they began to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. Chairman.

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, congratulated the President on the good work he is doing for the country, and wished him a happy birthday, many healthy years to come and the energy to give the best of himself to the nation.

Onyeama noted, in particular, that the president continues to have good health, getting better and more active over time.

Responding to the tribute, Buhari said he would do his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023, he will hand over to a successor and return to his farm to tend crops and livestock. .

According to him: I thought that being far from Abuja I would escape these things. The guards had written to me to tell me what they wanted to do that day. Now you do it away from home.

I look forward to the year 2023 when I will have finished, to return home to take charge of my farm. Until then, I will do my best to advance the interests of the nation and its people, and perform my duties in accordance with the Constitution.

The President then cut a molded birthday cake in the national green-white-green colors and went directly to chair a planning meeting with his delegation officials. Subsequently, he went to Dolmabahce Palace for the meeting with Erdogan.