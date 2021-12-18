Politics
Live updates from Covid News: Delhi government converts four private hospitals into dedicated Omicron centers
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
The Delhi government is converting four private hospitals – Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) – into dedicated Omicron centers.
A total of 5 Delhi hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, will now provide treatment for the variant.
The highway will bring many jobs and many new opportunities for thousands of young people: PM Narendra Modi
The Ganga highway will bring many jobs and many new opportunities to thousands of young people
– PM Narendra Modi
18 out of 20 Omicron patients admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi were asymptomatic, only two had symptoms: Dr Suresh Kumar
KL Rahul to wear vice-captain cap for Test series against South Africa
PM Modi lays the foundation stone for the Ganga highway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur. https://t.co/z6H1e3TfUt
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 1639815523000
Watch: the Agni Prime missile test passed today
# WATCH | Today India successfully tested the Agni Prime nuclear-capable strategic missile off the coast of Odish… https://t.co/nKVDUKyFSX
– ANI (@ANI) 1639814011000
France says up to 10% of new COVID-19 cases in country are suspected of being an Omicron variant
Pakistan registers 357 new cases of COVID-19
Akhilesh Yadav compares Lakhimpur’s violence to that of Jallianwala Bagh, says BJP will be swept away in elections
India is such a country in the world that has never attacked any country or occupied an inch of land from any country. If we wanted, we could have occupied their land during the 1971 war. I will not take the name of this country.
– Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO on the successful flight test and praised the excellent performance of the system.
BSF shoots down drone along Pakistani border in Punjab
India is an emerging economy that has started to move towards growth. We have young scientific, technological and managerial talents trained. Most Global Organizations Have Indian CEOs: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the 94th Annual Meeting of the General Body of the FICCI
Test carried out by DRDO at 11:06 am. Telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and ships located along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the trajectory and parameters of the missiles. The missile followed the path of the manual, achieving all mission objectives with a high level of precision.
– DRDO
Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of its COVID19 nasal vaccine in Vietnam: ANI
Goa Forward Party & Congress announce alliance ahead of Goa elections
India has successfully tested the Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore, government officials say
Agni-P is an advanced, next-generation variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a cartridge missile with a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 km.
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party
Politics has become polluted. It must be changed. Policy makers promoting capitalism, policies are underway… https://t.co/H67fxlQgWO
– ANI (@ANI) 1639807993000
After the crash of the Tamil Nadu Chopper, the VVIP protocols for flying will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed on the basis of the findings of the investigation. We are constantly assessing threats from Pakistan and China and are very aware of them
– Head of IAF VR Chaudhari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
- The six-lane, 594-kilometer-long highway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.
- Starting near the village of Bijauli in Meerut, the highway will extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj.
- Once completed, it will become Uttar Pradesh’s longest highway, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on December 19 and attend the ceremony marking Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium: PMO
- He will congratulate the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” on the post
- The PM will inaugurate several development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa Dist Hospital, Mopa Airport Aviation Skills Development Center and the insulated gas-fired substation of Dabolim-Navelim, Margao
- The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa: Prime Minister’s Office
The last aircraft with India-specific improvements will be delivered after all of its tests are complete. We discussed with the Minister of Defense, the future maintenance problems of the Rafale and the implementation of level D maintenance in India.
– Head of the IAF on discussions with the French delegation
Regarding the discussions on the Rafale, we thank them (France) for the deliveries on time. You know that this contract covered 36 planes, 32 of which have been delivered. Of the remaining four, 3 will arrive on time in February
– Air Chief Marshal in charge of the IAF VR Chaudhari
COVID-19: Ladakh records 17 new cases, 1 more death
The Chandigarh District Education Office is rescheduling winter vacation in public and government-subsidized UT schools as a precaution, following COVID19.
In accordance with the revised timetable, schools will have winter holidays from December 20 to January 7. Schools will reopen on January 10.
North India shivers in the cold snap
A minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Delhi (at Ridge & Ayanagar), 3 degrees Celsius in Haryan… https://t.co/DN4Cwt5sUa
– ANI (@ANI) 1639803968000
Income Tax Service researching at various locations in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of the promoter of the group RCL Manoj Yadav and his residence in Mainpuri and the premises of Rajiv Rai in Mau, UP are covered by the research: ANI
Income Tax Service raids the residence of the national secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajeev Rai
Mau: An income tax raid is underway at the residence of the national secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajeev Rai. Ra… https://t.co/xSLlSopzjy
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 1639802686000
India is reporting 7,145 new cases of COVID19, 8,706 recoveries and 289 deaths in the past 24 hours.
- Active cases: 84,565 (lowest in 569 days)
- Total recoveries: 3 41 71 471
- Number of deaths: 4,77,158
- Total vaccination: 1,36,66,05,173
Cold wave in Rajasthan
Churu recorded a minimum temperature of -1.1 degrees Celsius today, December 18, according to IMD
South Korea reports 7,314 more cases of COVID-19
Nepal publishes guidelines for international travelers. Here is the list of countries for which it is intended
Peasant leader Gurnam Singh Charuni will launch a new political party today in Chandigarh.
France announces new Covid borders
To curb the spread of the virus during the holidays, the French government has banned public concerts and fireworks during New Year’s celebrations and called on people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members gathering at christmas
Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), fall term 2021 underway at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.
Telangana: Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), Fall 2021 session underway at Air Force Academy, Dundigal. https://t.co/i6IpgBtXEv
– ANI (@ANI) 1639797061000
Two active cases of COVID-19 reported in Andamans
China reports 89 new cases of COVID-19
Nepal issues new Covid directive for international travelers
- Passengers from 67 countries have requested to remain in quarantine at the hotel for 7 days at their expense.
- After seven days, in the event of a negative COVID test, he is asked to remain in home quarantine for an additional 7 days
- If found positive after seven days, the person will be sent to an isolation center / hospital
Egypt confirms first 3 cases of Omicron coronavirus strain
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Ganga highway in UP’s Shahjahanpur today
Delhi pollution
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently 319 (overall) in the “very low” category, according to the Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research System (SAFAR) -India
France announces new measures to curb the spread of the Covid
- According to the new standards, non-vaccinated people will have to be vaccinated because the only valid document presented will be proof of vaccination and not a negative PCR test.
- In addition, as of January 3, 2022, the booster dose can be received in four months, instead of the current five, after the second dose.
Delhi schools will reopen for class 6 from today
Polls at the UP 2022 Assembly: Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi today
Amit Shah to embark on a 2-day visit to Maharashtra from today
Bangalore: No decision has been taken on mandatory institutional quarantine for arrivals of foreigners from “at risk” countries, even if they are negative for Covid-19, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in an official press release dated December 17.
Britain has reported 93,045 coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour period, breaking the daily record for the third day in a row and bringing the country’s total number of coronavirus cases to 11,190,354
Gujarat registers two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, tally reaches 7
COVID-19: Kerala registers two new cases of Omicron, count to 7
8 new Omicron cases found in Maharashtra, state total stands at 40
Germany calls France, Denmark “high risk areas” for Covid transmission
“… If we look at the extent of the spread in UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then considering our population there will be 14 lakh cases every day …”,
– Dr. VK Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog
