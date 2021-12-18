Jokowi inaugurated the large Ngawi market, Khofifah is optimistic about the acceleration of economic turnover in Ngawi

UMUM | Dec 18 2021 05:21:22

The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the large Ngawi market in East Java on Friday (12/17/2021).

East Java Newsroom – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the large Ngawi market in East Java on Friday (12/17/2021). The 15,940 m2 market is expected to be able to support the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic later.

“We hope that this market can become a center of commercial activity in Ngawi regency and should also be a lever for the economic movement of people in Ngawi and its surroundings to accelerate the process of economic recovery after this pandemic,” said Jokowi.

“By saying bismillahirrohmanirrohim, the big market in Ngawi this afternoon, I declare that it is open,” he added.

The inauguration of the large Ngawi market is part of a series of the president’s working visits to Central and East Java. Previously, Jokowi inaugurated Ngloram Airport in Blora Regency

Meanwhile, the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, said the existence of the large Ngawi market would further accelerate the economic cycle of the community of Ngawi and its environs. Pasar Besar Ngawi is a modern market which has been built on an area of ​​15,940 meters and has 291 stalls, 244 stalls and 20 dry stalls.

Khofifah said that initially the market, which was rehabilitated in 1990, did not prioritize comfort or safety. Then, in 2020, the Ministry of Public Works and Regional Planning (PUPR) took over for the revitalization.

“The goal is to complete in December 2021 with the scope of work on market buildings, other support facilities for fire protection, parking lots and the like,” he said.

The revitalization of the large Ngawi market, Khofifah continued, should be able to meet the needs of people who want a more modern, safer and more comfortable place to shop, with various comprehensive support facilities.

“Just like Mr. President, I hope that the existence of a market based on green construction (BGH) in addition to the growing consumer interest in shopping in the market can also accelerate the regional economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic “, he added.

Distribution of basic necessities to street vendors in Ngawi Square

Previously, Governor Khofifah and Regent Ngawi Ony Anwar Harsono had the opportunity to accompany President Jokowi with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo to deliver money and basic necessities to street vendors (PKL) around from Merdeka Square, Kab. Ngawi, Friday (12/17).

Khofifah took the opportunity to greet the street vendors. According to him, street vendors are one of the engines of a resilient regional economy.

“Dos pundi madame, is it selling well?” (How are you?), ”Governor Khofifah asked Purwati (57), one of the traders.

For Purwati, Khofifah hopes his business selling cat rice, snacks and drinks will sell well. Khofifah also advised to maintain cleanliness and continue to apply sanitary protocols during the sale to avoid transmission of Covid-19.

“Mugi sells well, ma’am, amen (hope he sells, ma’am, amen),” Khofifah said.

At the same time, the provision of cash and basic food aid provided by President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi to at least 200 traders. They sell in the district of Merdeka Square, Kab. Ngawi.

After getting some help, Purwati expressed his gratitude and thanks. He hopes that the help received from President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi can ease the burden of his life.

“Alhamdulillah, I am very happy (very happy). Thank you very much, for your help, (Thank you very much for your help). Very helpful during this pandemic,” said a middle aged mother who lives in Kampung Sidomakmur RT 18 / RW 5, Kec. Ngawi, Kab. Ngawi is. (No)