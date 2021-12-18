By-election defeat threatens struggling Boris Johnson prime minister

NOT ORTH SHROPSHIRE should have been an easy by-election for the ruling British Tories. Neil Shastri-Hurst was a true blue candidate for a true blue seat. A surgeon who had served in the army and then converted back to a lawyer, he would be found dressed in a Barbour jacket and a bit hazy tweed outfit, perhaps given his middle age, but not out of place in the villages and farms he visited. , by mobilizing support.

History and demographics had suggested that he would find plenty of them in the North Shropshire constituency. Constituency boundaries had changed, but the region had elected Conservatives continuously since 1832, with the exception of a two-year hiatus in 1904 when a Liberal won. Owen Paterson, the previous one deputy , had obtained 63% of the votes in the last elections in 2019, the best result of his 24-year career. The area is older, whiter and more Brexit-friendly than the average constituency, which generally suggests favorable Conservative ground. The real blue is gone. In a December 16 by-election, locals elected Helen Morgan from the Lib Dems, by a margin of 17,957 to 12,032. It is a remarkable loss for the government: the swing of 34.1 points. percentage is the largest against the Tories since 2014. Sir John Curtice, a psephologist at the University of Strathclyde, said as election quakes grew it was at least 8.5 on the scale by Richter. This follows an equally dramatic victory by the Liberal Democrats in Chesham and Amersham, a wealthy seat in Buckinghamshire, in June. The importance to Tory MPs is clear: If such seats are threatened under Mr Johnson, so are theirs. Mr Johnson’s party has indulged in its erratic style of government believing it to be a militant without equal. This pact is falling apart. One party will tolerate incompetence or unpopularity, but not both. No challenge from Mr Johnson’s party leadership appears imminent. But, said Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, a Tory big-shot, one will materialize if the PM does not form within three months. Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party’s co-chair, called the result a mid-point blues. Voters in North Shropshire are fed up and kicked us out, he said. It is a rule of thumb that governments lose midterm byelections, and this result is a return to historic form for the Lib Dems, who have long been qualified fighters for byelections. Often the gains go to the ruling party in a general election (see, for example, the Liberals’ gains in Richmond Park in 2016, or Brecon and Radnorshire in 2019).

At other times, however, they are turning points: signs that a prime minister is irrevocably unpopular and portends electoral defeat. For Margaret Thatcher, the beginning of the end came in a by-election in Eastbourne in 1990; for John Major, Newbury, 1993; for Gordon Brown, Glasgow East, 2008. What is a hiccup and what a warning sign is only clear with hindsight. But that doesn’t look good for Mr Johnson.

The first reason is the evidence that voters respond to Mr Johnson’s government with not mere annoyance, but disgust. Mr. Paterson left Parliament in disgrace. In October, an investigation found he had performed poorly as a lobbyist while serving as an MP and recommended a 30-day Commons suspension. He found it unfair, as did Mr Johnson, who urged his MPs to vote to overturn the decision and reshuffle the committee that made it. It was an autocratic reflex, and met a quick reaction from his own party. Mr. Johnson retreated; Mr. Paterson has resigned.

It would have been possible, if it weren’t for the start of a catastrophic month, which saw the Liberal Democrats turn the election into a referendum on Mr Johnson’s style of government. During a speech to business leaders, he embarked on a rambling digression to Peppa Pig, a children’s cartoon. The Conservative Party was fined for breaking election law after failing to fully declare a donation that paid for the renovation of Mr Johnsons Downing Street’s apartment. It emerged that parties were held in Downing Street and at the Conservative Party headquarters during last year’s Covid-19 shutdowns.

On December 14, Mr Johnson suffered a serious rebellion by MPs against the new anti-pandemic measures, which the opposition said was a sign of weakness. Meanwhile, his personal notes plummet: Ipsos Mori, a pollster, said on December 13 that Labor Party Sir Keir Starmer was ranked as the most competent PM by a 13-point margin, the first time that a leader Labor has been ahead on the measure since 2008. Less than a fifth of voters now believe Mr Johnson has good judgment or is a good representative of Britain abroad.

The second reason Mr Johnson is worried is that the result suggests that the volatility that has reshaped UK politics over the past five years has not abated. Mr Johnson’s electoral triumph in 2019 hinged on the weakening of long-standing allegiances to the Labor Party in its central seats. This result suggests that allegiances are also volatile in Tory strongholds and that, with the divorce from Europe settled, Brexit is not the powerful rallying cry for Tories that it was two years ago. year.

Even more worrying for the Prime Minister is the evidence that opposition voters are sorting out remarkably effectively, crowding behind an opposition candidate to oust a Tory. As the Liberal Democrats’ share of the vote increased in North Shropshire, that of the main national opposition party, Labor, fell by more than half. A similar trend was observed at Chesham and Amersham. There is evidence of quiet and informal cooperation: Labor took the seat of Batley and Spen in a July by-election, aided by a light Liberal Democrat campaign, and Labor did not fight as hard as it did. ‘they could have done. have in North Shropshire, although he finished second in 2019. This ballet makes sense: the number of seats where Liberals and Labor are the main rivals has fallen to a handful over the past decade, as their most promising battlefields have become increasingly distinct. If the rally behind a single opposition candidate seen in North Shropshire was repeated in other seats held by the Tories in a general election, it could prove brutal for the Tories.