The AZ that rocked 2021: the crackdown on Xi Jinping





SINGAPORE – A number of scandals have rocked the Chinese entertainment scene this year – including the arrest of pop star Kris Wu for rape, and the surrogacy and tax evasion controversies involving actress Zheng Shuang. And Chinese President Xi Jinping has had enough. In September, he ordered a cleanup of the industry, resulting in sweeping changes in film, television, variety shows and the pop culture scene. China’s state agency, National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) issued an eight-point directive outlining its entertainment industry reform goals. He called for a boycott of celebrities who have “incorrect policies”, a ban on idol training shows such as Youth With You (2019-2021) and Produce 101 China (2018), and the rejection of men ” sissy ”. Harsh penalties are planned for stars who evade tax, and caps have been placed on celebrity income. The NRTA also criticized the chaotic and toxic fandoms, as well as the “dan gai” dramas – which are adapted from romance novels for boys – for polluting the culture at large. Some of the most popular Chinese dramas of recent years have come from this genre, including The Untamed (2019) and Word Of Honor (2021). The crackdown was swift and ruthless, bringing down some of the country’s biggest stars and their fan clubs within days. Wu’s Weibo account, which had over 50 million subscribers, has been deleted. Many Weibo accounts that defended the 31-year-old singer were also quickly banned. Zheng, 30, a popular actress, has been wiped out from Chinese television and the internet. Billionaire actress Vicki Zhao, known for playing Little Swallow in the period drama My Fair Princess (1998 to 1999), was also mysteriously blacklisted. The 45-year-old, who has sparked controversy over her business interests in the past, has seen her works removed from Chinese video streaming platforms and her name erased from many projects she was involved in. Authorities also ordered the removal of all Chinese Internet celebrity rankings to prevent fans from creating “traffic” for a celebrity through organized voting. A fan account for K-pop boy group BTS was banned from Weibo after members raised funds to customize a plane for Member Jimin’s birthday.

