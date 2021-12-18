President Joko Widodo inaugurated the large Ngawi market, an effort to promote economic recovery in East Java





SURABAYA RAYA ZONE -President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono inaugurated the large Ngawi market in the Ngawi regency, in the province of East Java, on Friday, December 17, 2021. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of State Pratikno, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Regent Ngawi Ony Anwar. At the inauguration of the Ngawi Big Market, said President Jokowi, the Ngawi Big Market has been completed and is ready for use by the community. “This market is a modern market based on green buildings,” Jokowi said. Read also: On Teachers’ Day, President Joko Widodo calls on everyone to restore the education sector during a pandemic Meanwhile, Minister Basuki explained, Ngawi Big Market is one of four markets built against the backdrop of economic recovery in East Java. “This market was built on the basis of Presidential Regulation No.80 of 2019 and Presidential Regulation No.43 of 2019 because this market does not comply with SNI 8152: 2015 regarding the People’s Market. This market was built with an area of 15,940 m2. The total number of kiosks is 1,116, the current total being 1,098 traders, ”he said. Ngawi Big Market, which is located on Jalan Sultan Agung, Ngawi Regency, began to be constructed by the PUPR Ministry through the East Java Regional Settlements Infrastructure Center (BPPW) of the Branch human settlements since November 2020. Read also: President Joko Widodo explains the issues debated at the ASEAN summit

