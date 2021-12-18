



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke on space Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Musk and Erdogan have spoken at length about space technology as well as self-driving electric cars. Erdogans official Twitter account said the pair also had an exchange about Turkey’s goal of launching the Tuksat 5-B satellite into space. A Turkish government press release quoted Musk as saying he [was] an honor for me to speak with President Erdogan again, referring to the history of meetings the billionaire has had with the Turkish leader in the past. Despite a relationship prior to this meeting, Musk’s willingness to speak with Erdogan is somewhat surprising, as the far-right leader has come under fire for his authoritarianism. Erdogan is also under international scrutiny over his handling of Turkey’s inflation crisis. Musk has refused a simple political descriptor in the past, choosing to call himself half Democrat, half Republican. I’m somewhere in the middle, socially liberal and fiscally conservative. In 2018, he made it clear that he was not a conservative. I am registered as self-employed [and] politically moderate. Inflation crisis in Turkey The Turkish lira fell another 5.6%, hitting record highs against the US dollar on Thursday the same day Erdogan and Musks met after the country’s central bank cut its key rate in line with the little economic scheme. Orthodox created by President Tayyip Erdogan. The currency hit a low of 15.689 after the banks’ decision, before rebounding somewhat, limiting losses to 15.58 by 14:30 GMT today. Meanwhile, the dollar more than doubled in value against the Turkish lira in 2021, causing deep concern in Turkey at a time of rising inflation around the world. Now some Turkish citizens say that they are hungry, that they can only afford to have eggs and a few tomatoes at dinner time and sometimes not even that much food. Many have criticized Erdogan’s new economic plan, which focuses primarily on exports and lending: Central banks’ tolerance for the pound’s pain certainly looks much higher this time around, with Erdogan now more or less fully in charge of rate policy, said Dennis Shen, macroeconomist at Scope Ratings. Turkey’s central bank has sold dollars four times in the past two weeks, reducing the country’s foreign exchange reserves and cornering them. After the latest drop, market watchers expect more pain for the pound, which has lost 47% of its value since the start of September alone. It is a bold move that is sure to cost Turkey a lot of money and headaches. The instinctive reaction is a massive sell to read it. I expect the dollar to try to end the year in the 17-19 range, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote Bank.

