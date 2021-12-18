What Peng Shuais’ disappearance means for the #MeToo movement in China

International concern for Peng Shuai has been mounting for weeks since the Chinese tennis star accused a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault her.

The allegations first surfaced on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform used in China, on November 2. Twenty minutes after he published his account, the authorities deleted him, erasing all mention of the tennis player from all media in China. Although the hangar was seen recently during a Zoom call with the International Olympic Committee, no one has been able to independently verify her whereabouts, or confirm whether she is safe, since the allegations.

Peng is not the only prominent woman to have been censored by the Chinese government in recent months. prominent Chinese feminist Zhou Xiaoxuan, who has been at the forefront of the growing nations #MeToo movement, has also come under widespread censorship after publicly claiming that a famous Chinese TV host kissed and forcibly groped her in 2014.

The growing crackdown on #MeToo in China is another example of how progressive forces clash with the country’s authoritarian governance, where narratives around social issues are carefully screened and state propaganda is rampant, says Hua Dong, Senior Chinese Academic Specialist and Chinese Program Coordinator at Northeastern.

The government tries to present itself to citizens in a very different image than it does. [represents] to the international world, says Dong.

A deeply patriarchal society for millennia, China falls back to authoritarian control and censorshipa direct consequence of the accession to power of President Xi Jinpinghas in many ways hampered social progress, says Dong. Sex education remains largely absent, and sex itself is still deeply tabooat school, in family life and in the workplace.

It is the patriarchal structure of society that has not been dealt with head on, Dong says. But that doesn’t mean that Chinese feminism hasn’t existed since the #MeToo movement, and long before.

Dong attributes the progress of #MeToos in China to the fact that the Chinese discourse on women’s rights is relatively politically acceptable, because until members of the movement call for prominent men in government or with close ties to the government. government, this was not an obvious threat to state power. But as more and more victims speaking out are censored, the government’s credibility with its own people will decline further, she said.

China’s digital censorship strategy has been around for decades, dating back to the launch of the so-called Golden Shield project in 2000. But with advances in artificial intelligence, President Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, has aggressively sought to build and implement a all-seeing digital surveillance system, an unprecedented project with frightening implications for social life.

When you hear about these kinds of scandals involving senior officials, your instinct is fear, says Dong. No one dares discuss it. When you do, it all comes down to code words and euphemisms.

International pressure on China to answer for Pengs’ disappearance has already led to breakdowns in China’s trade relations. The Women’s Tennis Association announced earlier this month as his withdrawal from the country, suspending all tournaments. Before Peng disappeared, international tensions were already high in the midst of a boycott movement of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, led by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, among others.

In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete in it when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict his allegation of sexual assault, said recently. Steve Simon, CEO and President of the WTA. .

Assuming Peng is safe but under close surveillance by authorities, Dong predicts that Peng will eventually return to professional tennis, but on the condition that she continues to be silent.

I’m not really optimistic about its release and explaining in detail what happened, she said.

