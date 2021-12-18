Donald Trump invokes anti-Semitic tropes in interview with Israeli journalist





In a recent interview broadcast by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, alleged fascist dictator Donald Trump launched a rant and articulated a series of anti-Semitic tropes, including that Jews control the US Congress and the media and have dual loyalty to Israel and America.

In this December 5, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidates in Valdosta, Georgia. [Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File]

Several clips from Trump’s interview with Ravid first aired Thursday night on Unholy Podcast, a weekly program moderated by Yonit Levi of Channel 12 Israel in Tel Aviv and Jonathan Freeland of the Guardian in London.

The interview was conducted by Ravid in preparation for a book he wrote on the Abrahamic Accords negotiated between the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates on August 13, 2020, while Trump was president.

In the first clip, Trump began by trying to disguise his anti-Semitism by talking about his father’s very close ties to the Jewish people in the New York real estate market and his many Jewish friends and his great love for Israel.

Trump then went into his rant, There are people in this country who are Jews who no longer love Israel. I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.

Trump attacked Jews who did not support him. Israel used to have absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite, and I think Obama and Biden did. And yet in elections they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people, which tells you the Jewish people, and I’ve been saying this for a long time. The Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.

The former president and leader of the Republican Party quickly moved on about who controls the media, I mean, you watch the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel, and it’s the Jews who run the New York Times, I mean the Sulzberger family.

This is not the first time that Trump’s anti-Semitism has been exposed to the world. Ahead of his campaign for the party’s nomination in the 2016 election, Trump spoke to a group of Jewish Republicans and called them great negotiators and explained how they wanted to control their own politicians. Trump also said Republicans would not support him because he did not want to [their] money, but that it would be the best thing that could happen to Israel.

In August 2017, Trump came to the defense of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who sacked Charlottesville, Virginia with torches, chanting that the Jews will not replace us. Speaking to the press in the wake of the Unite the Right rally, which resulted in the murder of counter-protester Heather Heyer by one of the fascists, he said the far-right crowd included some very good people.

Trump’s repetition of anti-Jewish stereotypes might be dismissed as the ramblings of an ignoramus if it hadn’t been for the fact that he repeatedly elected himself president in 2016 and after his defeat in 2020, stepped forward as dictator-president. by attempting to overturn the US Constitution and directly imitating Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In his August 2020 speech at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, Trump gave a fascist speech from the White House lawn, which was labeled by the World Socialist Web Site as a candidate for Fhrer, in which he called declared: This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist program to demolish our cherished destiny. He said Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism and for mad-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders.

When Trump returned to the White House on October 5, 2020, after being hospitalized with COVID-19, he clearly modeled Hitler’s arrival at the 1934 Nazi Party Congress, as shown in the Nazi film Triumph of the Will. .

As more and more details of the events of January 6 on the U.S. Capitol continue to emerge, it becomes increasingly clear that on that day Donald Trump mobilized a fascist mob to block certification by Congress. of Joe Biden as president and thus remain in office. as dictator-president.

As was the case throughout the twentieth century, the use of anti-Semitism is integral to the development of right-wing violence and fascism which ultimately aims to suppress the struggles of the working class.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/12/18/trum-d18.html

