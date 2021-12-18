Cristiano Ronaldo defeats Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar to be named world’s most admired sportsman, Sports News





Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the world’s most admired sportsman ahead of his great rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo and Messi both enjoy an impressive number of fans across the globe and are arguably two of the most popular and successful athletes of the current generation. The duo have dominated world football for more than a decade now and have experienced great rivalry between them. Ronaldo edged out Messi to take 4th place on the list of most admired male figures in the world. The Argentine legend finished in seventh place. Former US President Barack Obama was named the world’s most admired man, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping. The list was compiled after a survey by YouGov, a UK market research and data analysis company. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently ranked eighth on the list of the world’s most admired men. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli behind Messi, Ronaldo Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the third most admired sportsman in the world behind just two of football’s biggest icons – Messi and Ronaldo. Tendulkar is considered one of the greatest hitters of all time and is often credited with making people fall in love with the game with his exploits on the court. Tendulkar continues to hold the record for most international cricket races which is unlikely to be broken any time soon and is also the only hitter in the world with a hundred international centuries to his name. Current India testing captain Virat Kohli is the 4th most admired athlete in the world. Also read: All the coaches combined have not played half the number of matches Virat Kohli has: Versatile ex-India Kohli is counted among the greats of modern times and is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He has been a constant performer for the Indian team in all formats and has already achieved many milestones and records in what has been an illustrious career so far. Kohli is also the most followed cricketer on social media. Here’s a look at the 20 most admired male figures in the world: 1. Barack Obama 2. Bill Gates 3. Xi Jinping 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 5. Jackie Chan 6. Elon Musk 7. Lionel Messi 8. Narendra Modi 9. Vladimir Putin 10. Jack Ma 11. Warren Buffet 12. Sachin Tendulkar 13. Donald Trump 14. Shahrukh Khan 15. Amitabh Bachchan 16. Pope Francis 17. Imran Khan 18. Virat Kohli 19. Andy Lau 20. Joe Biden

