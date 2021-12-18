Turkiye pledges to support Africa and deepen its ties





Turkish President Erdogan stressed that the world is bigger than five and Africa must be represented in the UNSC. The Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit held in Istanbul hosted 102 African ministers, including 26 foreign ministers. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye remains committed to supporting Africa by emphasizing the deep 19th century ties with the African continent. “Our cooperation is based on equality, not on imperialism or orientalism,” Erdogan said on Saturday at a ceremony for foreign dignitaries on the last day of the third Turkey-Africa partnership summit in Istanbul. “The world is bigger than five” Erdogan added that Turkiye and Africa should strive to be together in fighting for a place on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the future. “There are 1.3 billion people living in Africa and this continent is not represented in the United Nations Security Council, it is a huge flagrant injustice,” Erdogan said urging join forces and deepen relationships further. Trade relations He pointed out, “Our trade with Africa was $ 5.4 billion in 2020 and investments for this year amount to $ 6 billion,” adding that Turkish companies currently employ around 25,000 Africans. across the continent. READ MORE: Turkiye: Strategic and long-term relations with Africa Fighting the Covid-19 Erdogan said the vaccine inequality and injustice towards Africa is a disgrace and must end. He pledged that 15 million doses of our TurkoVac will first be shared with Africa and that Turkiye will continue to provide aid and medical equipment. Turkiye will soon begin production of its first locally manufactured Covid-19 vaccine, TurkoVac, and will cooperate with Africa in the joint production and delivery of the vaccine. Action plan The Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is a three-day event focused on healthcare, education and agriculture. A joint declaration and plan of action for the next five years were unveiled at the summit, including concrete measures in various fields such as development, trade, industry, education, IT, women , youth, infrastructure, agriculture and health. READ MORE: How Turkey’s Approach to Africa differs from that of the West and China Source: TRT World

