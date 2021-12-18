Boris Johnson news – live: Police expected to give final analysis on No 10 parties as PM gave one last chance





Boris Johnson takes personal responsibility for North Shropshire by-election defeat Metropolitan Police are expected to conduct a final analysis of the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, the Commons Standards Committee chairman suggested, after senior official Simon Case resigned as internal inquiries led to allegations he had him -even attended an event over a drink. His recusal was yet another blow to Boris Johnson, who defied calls to appoint an external investigator in his place in favor of another official, just hours after his party lost the North Shropshire blue seat to the first nearly 200 years after a 34% switch to Lib Dems in a by-election triggered by the Conservatives’ sleaze. Angry Tory MPs, many of whom saw the ballot as a referendum on the PM’s leadership, warned the Teflon had come off after the defeat, with a warning that Mr Johnson had one last chance to make changes at the heart of its operation. Key points Show last update



1639826142 Jess Phillips: Lib Dem’s victory in North Shropshire should be a wake-up call for Tories Write for Independent voices, Labor Jess Phillips said of the Tories’ seismic defeat in the by-election in North Shropshire: The electorate wanted to send a message to Boris Johnson. He literally caused this by-election, in the midst of a pandemic. There was absolutely no need for the good folk of North Shropshire to consider anything other than their vacation plans and table treatments for the big day. Boris Johnson’s arrogance in thinking he could change the rules so that his wealthy mate Owen Paterson could dodge a possible by-election backfired dramatically. People in the country knew Boris Johnson was a liar before that, they are not fools. They knew he was fancier than them and had a different life, but they were pretty dismayed when he tried to literally tell them that there was a different rule for guys like him and Paterson. This was the start of the rot. Read his thoughts in full here: Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 11:15 AM 1639824557 The prime ministers are almost prisoners of the interior office, according to the former assistant of No.10 Boris Johnson’s former director of legislative affairs in Downing Street has suggested that prime ministers cannot even pull the levers of government themselves. When asked if a culture change within No 10 could be driven by Mr Johnson, Nikki da Costa tweeted: Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 10:49 AM 1639823213 Boris Johnson faces dangerous time as Prime Minister after defeat in by-election, big Tory warns Top Tory warned Boris Johnson faces a dangerous time in his tenure, our political correspondent Ashley cowburn reports. Sir Malcolm Rifkind, who was Foreign Minister under John Major, said The independent that although an immediate challenge to the post of prime minister was unlikely, it was a serious proposition, he could lose the support of MPs. It is a small step for humanity and a big step for Boris Johnson, said Sir Malcolm of the defeat of the by-elections in North Shropshire. This is the first time in 200 years that the seat has not made a member of Parliament Conservative. Sir Malcolm added: He’s facing a dangerous moment, but I don’t think it’s irreversible. There will be no demands that he resign next week, or next month, or whatever. But it has become a serious proposition that the Prime Minister could lose the confidence of his fellow parliamentarians. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 10:26 AM 1639822384 Here is more of Angela Rayner’s reaction to the appointment of Sue Grays as head of the Downing Street Inquiry. They need to conduct this investigation very quickly to restore public confidence and then turn that evidence over to the police because no one is above the law, the deputy Labor leader said, adding: To be honest, at the moment, it seems endemic. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 10:13 AM 1639821436 Here is one of the many questions Sue Gray faces following her takeover of the Downing Street Inquiry: Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 9:57 AM 1639820528 Sleaze, leather shoes and stately homes: how the Lib Dems won true North Shropshire blue On November 10, a week after the North Shrosphire by-election was called, Dave McCobb, the Liberal Democrat campaign manager, came to spend a few days in the sprawling rural constituency, reports Colin Drury. With the party having finished third or fourth here in all but one election since 1992, their goal was to find a way to get a solid second place that they could build on in the future. His way is to get out of the car at random and knock on doors, a party source said. The very first house was someone who worked at the local Conservative club but said he would vote for us. The second was an elderly woman who had voted Conservative her entire life but was so fed up that she ended up putting one of our posters in her window. Two days later, McCobb returned to London with an unlikely message for party leaders. The majority of 23,000 Conservatives and the almost 200-year detention in this seat could, he said, be overturned. The Lib Dems could win. Dave organized Chesham and Amersham to give his opinion weight, the source said. But it’s fair to say that people were skeptical. North Shrosphire could be won. They are no longer skeptical. You can read the full report here: Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 9:42 AM 1639819419 May election could spell end of Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister, ex-minister says Boris Johnson may have until the local election in May to turn the tide, a former Cabinet minister and senior Tory MP has suggested. The anonymous comment was reported by PoliticsHome this morning, which quoted another unnamed Tory MP, first elected in 2019, describing the current situation as a **** group of **** houses. They warned he needs to tidy up his house quickly before we do it for him. It’s **** show after **** show right now. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 9:23 AM 1639818669 Police should conduct final analysis of No 10’s allegations, Labor MP says Chris Bryant, chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, called the party situation in Whitehall ridiculous, saying BBC breakfast: Sounds like Downing Street is completely dysfunctional. No one seems to know what’s going on. Mr Bryant said he was impressed with Sue Gray who is now leading the investigation when he met her. He urged her to turn over to the police any evidence she found of a breach of the law. If the rules are broken… if they are broken in another area of ​​work the police will investigate and I don’t know why the police are not investigating this situation, the Labor MP said. Ultimately, the final analysis should be done by a completely independent person. I think it should be the police. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 9:11 AM 1639817984 No 10 probe need to report within days The investigation into the Downing Street Christmas party allegations must be reported within days or may further damage public confidence, a senior researcher from the Institute for Government think tank has suggested. This investigation urgently needs to say what happened and what did not happen so that the public can make up their own minds, Dr Catherine Haddon said. It must be complete and clear in its responses to restore confidence: If the survey appears to attempt to minimize actions or turns out to be inaccurate, it will cause other major damage to government standards systems. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 8:59 AM 1639816699 Images of Allegra Stratton were the point where the campaign took off in North Shropshire, MP says The emergence of footage showing No 10 officials joking about a party’s allegations in Downing Street last year was where the campaign took off, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said of the North Shropshire By-Election. Andy GregoryDecember 18, 2021 8:38 AM

