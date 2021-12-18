UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi: PM Modi lays the foundation stone of the Ganga highway





PM Modi lays the foundation stone for the Ganga highway | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Prime Minister Modi today laid the foundation stone for the Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur. Ganga Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore It comes less than a month after PM Modi PM launched the 340 km Purvanchal highway Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ganga Highway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The most important aspect of the highway will be a 3.5 km long airstrip for the emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force (IAF) planes. Starting near the village of Bijauli in Meerut, the highway will extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. “UP’s modern infrastructure today shows how resources are used. You saw how public money was used earlier. But today, UP money is used for UP development. their own coffers, ”Modi said today. Congratulating the residents of UP, Modi noted that the highway would bring many jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of young people. “Today, work is being carried out on such projects so that the money of the people of the UP can be saved. So that your money stays in your pocket,” he said in Shahjahanpur. “People are now saying UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi (is of great help) “, he joked during the rally after the cornerstone laying ceremony. According to a previous statement from the Prime Minister’s office, there is also a proposal to build an industrial corridor along the Ganga highway. The 594 km long six-lane highway will start near the village of Bijauli in Meerut and will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It will extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. According to an official statement issued by the government of Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga highway will become the longest highway in the state, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state, once the works are completed. The inaugural event comes just weeks after the Prime Minister’s launch of the 340 km Purvanchal motorway. The 340 km long stretch, which was launched in November 2021, also has a three and a half km long airstrip for emergency landing of IAF planes. Another airstrip is on the Lucknow-Agra highway, which is also designed to facilitate the emergency landing and take-off of fighter jets.

IAF fighter jets, including the Mirage 2000, the Sukhoi 30, landed on the Lucknow-Agra highway. According to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, 20 highways across the country will have airstrips in the future. Airstrips on highways or highways can help the Air Force retaliate against China and Pakistan in the event of war. According to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, 20 highways across the country will have airstrips in the future. Airstrips on highways or highways can help the Air Force retaliate against China and Pakistan in the event of war.

