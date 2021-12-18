Trump arrives in Dallas after weak Florida ticket sales





DALLAS After failing to get the number of audiences in Florida he was hoping for, former President Donald Trump is taking his History Tour roadshow to North Texas this weekend to rally supporters.

What You Need to Know Trump will be in Dallas for two Sunday Trumps History Tour events not sold out; in Florida, thousands of seats were empty in an Orlando arena Trump will also be heading to First Baptist Dallas Church on Sunday to speak to the congregation

Trump will headlining two events in Dallas on Sunday. The first will be at the First Baptist Dallas Church downtown, where he will take the stage with one of his most ardent supporters of the Christian right, Dr. Robert Jeffress.

Later in the afternoon, Trump will be at the American Airlines Center with Bill OReilly, a former Fox News host, where they will make their fourth stop on what he calls the historic tour.

The show appears to be a mix of Trump talking about his administration during his tenure as president, with some campaigning for a possible second run in the White House in 2024.

I will focus on greatness for our country, a topic rarely discussed in political dialogue, Trump said in a statement promoting the tour. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon have no more countries!

The event comes days after a similar Trump event in Orlando, Florida, which sold only about 62% of the 8,700 seats reserved for the event in the city’s Amway Center, according to the Orlando Sentinal.

The newspaper reported that members of the public who bought cheaper seats were moved to empty, more expensive seats to make the stadium appear full. The day before, Trump’s roadshow was in Sunshine, Florida, where there was also a smaller crowd than expected, the Sentinal reported.

Trump and OReilly will be in Houston on Saturday, where his tour is scheduled for the 19,000-seat Toyota Center. It looked like there were plenty of tickets left for this show on the Ticketmaster website.

In July, Politico reported that presale tickets were slow to pick up ahead of the tour schedule, despite Trump promising fun, fun, fun for everyone who attended.

Tickets for the Dallas show on Ticketmaster showed seats still available with prices ranging from $ 106 to $ 206. The American Airlines Center did not immediately respond to calls asking how many seats were allocated for the Sunday event in Dallas and how many were sold. The stadium, field and ice rink for the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, respectively, can accommodate 20,000 people.

Jeffress, the senior pastor of the First Baptist Dallas mega-church, called Trump the greatest president of my life and often defended the former president on Fox News.

Last year, just days after an attack on the Capitol, led by Trump supporters who claimed the 2020 election was stolen, Jeffress hosted a Christmas sermon titled How Christians Should Respond to the President Joe Biden?

Jeffress condemned the Jan.6 Capitol riots but remains a staunch supporter of Trump.

His sermon for this Sunday Christmas event is themed “What if there was no Christmas?” Trump is expected to speak afterwards in the church’s large auditorium on its sprawling downtown campus.

President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it stands for. We are delighted that he is joining us this Sunday morning, the church website said of the event.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spoken at Frist Baptist Dallas Church at least twice.

As Trump won Texas in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden won Dallas County and the state’s other major metropolitan centers. Yet large numbers of North Texans were arrested and charged in the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. At least 19 people from suburban Dallas have been charged in connection with the Jan.6 attack, one of the largest groups involved in the event in any state.

