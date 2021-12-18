Break out of denial mode: Amarinder slams Channi and Sidhu after BSF destroys Pakistani drone near border





Former Punjabian Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attacked outgoing President Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu after a Pakistani drone was spotted near the international border and shot down by the BSF.

He called on Chief Minister Channi to tell his Home Secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to get busy. Instead of doing Bhangra all day, CM Punjab should advise his Home Secretary to activate and get out of denial mode, Singh said in a tweet, also tagging a media report on the downed drone.

Read: BSF shoots drone along Pak border in Punjab

The Chinese-made drone was detected and shot down at around 11:10 p.m. Friday near the Wan border post in the Ferozepur area, BSF said in a statement. The black colored flying object was shot down at a distance of about 300 meters from the international border and 150 meters from the border fence, he said.

Chief Minister Channi was spotted taking a few Bhangra steps during an event earlier this week. Also in September, he was seen performing Punjabi folk dance at an event in Kapurthala.

Singh also attacked Punjabi Congressman Sidhu in the same tweet. “Also tell your party chairman, if he is listening to you, to ask his older brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disrupt our border state of Punjab!” He said to Channi.

Sidhu, a former international cricketer, called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, captain of the Cricket World Cup last month, his “bada bhai” (older brother) during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara from across the border. His words were condemned by the BJP and the SAD.

Singh had resigned from his post as chief minister of the Punjab in September after a bitter standoff with Sidhu. He then formed his own party and has now partnered with the BJP to fight the 2022 Punjab elections. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR

