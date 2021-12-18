Amazon partners with Chinese propaganda unit, sells Xi Jinping’s books in Xinjiang





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Amazon.com marketed a book containing the speeches and writings of President Xi Jinping on its Chinese website about two years ago. Interesting, unusual, giant e-commerce America has removed comments and reviews on the propaganda product. The gap was revealed Reuters on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from interviews with two sources, who are aware of the incident. Ratings and reviews are an important part of Amazon’s ecommerce business, a key way to attract buyers. But Amazon.cn, the two people said, did not give Preutersada customers the opportunity to rate the government-released book. Amazon’s compliance with a previously unpublished Chinese government decree is part of the company’s decade-long efforts to garner Beijing’s support to protect and grow its business in one of the world’s largest markets. . Amazon’s 2018 internal briefing document outlining the company’s business in China spells out some of the “core issues” the Seattle-based giant faces in the country. Among other things, “ideological control and propaganda are the basic tools for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success,” the document notes. “We are not passing judgment on whether it is good or bad.” The backgrounder, and interviews with more than two dozen people who have been involved in Amazon’s China operations, reveal how the company has survived and thrived there by helping to advance the economic agenda and world policy of the ruling Communist Party. As a central part of that strategy, according to internal documents and interviews, Amazon has teamed up with the Chinese propaganda apparatus to create a sales portal on the American company’s website, Amazon.com – a project that became known as China Books. The company – which ended up offering more than 90,000 publications for sale – has yet to generate significant revenue. But the document shows Amazon sees it as crucial to gaining support in China as the company expands its Kindle eBook kit, cloud computing, and e-commerce business. The 2018 briefing document describes the strategic challenges of the China Books project for Jay Carney, Global Head of Operations and Public Policy at Amazon, before a trip to Beijing. “Kindle operates in China in a political gray area,” the document said, noting that Amazon is having difficulty obtaining licenses to sell e-books in the country. A “key element in guarding” against licensing issues with the Chinese government “is the Chinabooks project,” the document said. The document notes, “The Amazon.com/China book project has also been widely praised by Chinese regulators. “ Following: Children’s Books to Books on Xinjiang Problems

