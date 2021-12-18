PM Modi to attend the celebration of the 60 years of Goa independence: CM Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Goa on December 19 to witness the 60th anniversary of Goa’s independence celebration, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“Prime Minister Modi has been invited to the program to celebrate the 60 years of Goa’s independence. He will reach Azad Maidan around 2 p.m. This will be followed by the Prime Minister’s program at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium at 3 p.m.” Sawant said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over 650 crore during his visit.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. .

Prime Minister Modi will also congratulate freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” during the ceremony.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects including the refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Airport Aviation Skills Development Center de Mopa and the Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

The Prime Minister has constantly strived to improve medical infrastructure and provide top-notch medical facilities across the country. In line with this vision, the super-specialized block at Goa Medical College and Hospital was built at a cost of over Rs. 380 crore as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana program, according to the PMO statement.

It is the only state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital in the entire state of Goa, offering top-of-the-line super-specialty services. It will provide specialized services like angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, dialysis, etc. The super specialized block will also house a 1000 LPM PSA plant installed under PM-CARES.

The New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of approximately 220 crores is equipped with a modern medical infrastructure including OPD services in 33 specialties, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy, audiometry, etc. The hospital has 500 oxygen beds, 5,500 liter LMO tanks and two 600 lpm PSA plants.

The redevelopment of the Aguada Fort Prison Museum as a heritage tourism destination under the Swadesh Darshan program cost more than 28 crore, he said in a statement.

Prior to the liberation of Goa, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters. The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by the eminent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and pay them a dignified tribute.

The aviation skills development center at the future Mopa airport, built at a cost of around 8.5 crore, aims to provide training in 16 different job profiles. Interns will be able to secure employment opportunities in the Mopa Airport project as soon as it becomes operational, as well as other airports in India and abroad.

The insulated gas-fired substation of Davorlim-Navelim, Margao was built at a cost of approximately 16 crores under the Integrated Energy Development Program of the Government of India’s Department of Energy. It will provide a stable power supply to the villages of Davorlim, Nessai, Navelim, Aquem-Baixo and Telaulim.

The Bar Council of India Trust’s International Indian Legal Education and Research University will be established in line with the government’s goal of transforming Goa into a hub for higher and technical education.

The Prime Minister will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. He will also publish “My Stamp” representing the Hutatma Smarak in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. He will also attend the Sail Parade and FlyPast in Miramar, Panaji.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.