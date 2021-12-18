Corrupt rulers, not scarcity of resources, push countries into poverty trap: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has identified leadership corruption as the reason for the poverty and debt traps that developing countries increasingly find themselves in, while he downplayed the risks that resource scarcity possessed for the ambitions of a nation.

“Corruption is something that destroys a country. Poor countries are poor not because they lack resources, but because their leaders are corrupt, ”the prime minister told host Ola Al-Fares in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

The developing world is poor because the ruling elite siphoned off money and laundered it in their offshore accounts, he said.

Khan said the rule of law and public welfare are the two guiding principles of the state of Medina. “A society is only civilized when it follows the rule of law. Without the rule of law, there is no future. When ministers start to fly, you can’t progress, ”he said.

Shedding light on his 22 years of political struggle, the prime minister said his fight was against the corrupt ruling elite which was destroying the country.

Referring to the Sharif and Bhutto dynasties, Khan said there were two well-established family celebrations, so “fighting them was like fighting a mafia”. He said both parties held money and had access to state resources that were used against him during his days of opposition.

Asked about his illustrious cricket career, Khan said cricket was part of his family with his cousins ​​and uncles who already played the sport for the national team.

He said sport has taught him the ability to cope with tough times and defeat, as well as the dynamic to “get back on your feet.”

He said he gave cricket a few extra years to stay in the limelight to raise money to build the country’s very first dedicated cancer hospital, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Just for the cause, he transformed from “an introverted and shy person to the biggest fundraiser” the country has ever seen.

He said Shaukat Khanum was the first such private medical facility to treat 75% of its patients free of charge. Khan added that he would never have been able to build the hospital if he hadn’t learned how to wrestle in cricket.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to build Pakistan on the model of the State of Medina. He said earlier that Pakistan was ruled by “two corrupt families” who came to power just to earn dirty money.

Regarding the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Khan said it was madness what the West had done in this war-torn country for 20 years.

He observed that no Afghans were involved in the deadly September 11 attacks, but that Western countries occupied the country to achieve something that could never be achieved through the use of brute force.

Because of his very position, the prime minister said, he has been criticized and disparaged as the “Taliban Khan”.

He said he would order an immediate investigation if anyone pointed to the corruption of any of his ministers. Regarding lower level corruption by government officials, the government has also introduced automation to eliminate it.

In response to a question, the Prime Minister said his government inherited the highest debt, budget liabilities and current account deficits in Pakistan’s history.

He said Pakistan was among the handful of countries to have effectively weathered the Covid-19 crisis by maintaining a delicate balance between the lives and livelihoods of the poor.

Khan said that, like other developing countries, Pakistan also faces imported inflation due to the rising prices of commodities such as edible oil and pulses which are imported.

He said that to eliminate disparities in the education system, the government introduced the One National Curriculum (SNC) with consensus and consultation with all stakeholders.

Addressing Islamophobia, he said Muslim leaders have never portrayed the true face of Islam in the West, especially after 9/11. “It put Muslims in Western countries in the face of Islamophobia despite the fact that terrorism had nothing to do with Islam.”

He said that “Imran Khan alone could not make any change” unless the entire Muslim world takes a common stance in forums, like the United Nations, to make a difference.

The Prime Minister advised young people to adopt Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) as a role model. They should know how he transformed the characters and made them leaders.

The prophet was called Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen, a blessing for all mankind, not just for Muslims. “Whoever follows his model will stand up,” said the Prime Minister.

When asked about Afghanistan, he said Pakistan was facing a very delicate situation after the departure of US troops and the ensuing Taliban takeover.

He said the world, including the United States, should think rationally for the sake of the 40 million people in this country, otherwise the situation will lead to chaos and terrorism.

In the event of chaos in Afghanistan, Pakistan would be immediately affected as the country was already hosting three million refugees.

Regarding the Kashmir dispute, he said Pakistan has a responsibility to raise the issue in every forum.

He said that if India launched a strike against Pakistan, it would react the same way it adopted it in February 2019. Only fools can think of putting two nuclear powers face to face. Indians are good but they are ruled by fanatics, he lamented.

