From Peril to Betrayal: The Year in the Books on Trump and Other Political Animals | Books





If in recent years the books of American politics have mainly stood out for the ephemeral, in 2021 the winds of history have started to blow the doors from time to time with devastating effect. The advent of a new administration untied tongues and made documents more easily accessible as some sought redemption, justification, or simply glory.

Such books illustrate the truth that one cannot keep something hidden and generally share some characteristics that carry the sound of truth. They report outbursts of bitter anger from Donald Trump, staff reeling from the dysfunction, chaos and pressures of a campaign during a pandemic. They frequently recount interviews with Trump himself. They contain enough profanity to make sailors blush.

And, thankfully, this newspaper celebrated its bicentennial in part by picking up several, with real consequences in the case of Mark Meadows, who published The Chiefs Chief this month. Some, the former White House chief of staff in particular, might wish they hadn’t written any books. But some books are essential to understand the danger in which the country finds itself.

Former FBI Director James Comey opened the year with Saving Justice, a second book defending the rule of law. Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes followed with Lucky, a quick but comprehensive postmortem of the 2020 campaign, noting: Luck, it has been said, is the residue of design. It was for Joe Biden, and for the republic.

The heart of the year was a series of blockbusters by prominent journalists, each containing important new information about aspects of the chaos that was in 2020. Michael Bender started with Frankly We Won This Election, in which Trumps words, on the record, are not surprising but shocking nonetheless.

In Landslide, Michael Wolff wrapped up his Trump trilogy with a focus on campaigning including Chris Christie, in preparation for the debate (as a result of which he tested positive for Covid), which earned him Trump’s wrath. for asking difficult but predictable questions about Covid’s response and family scandals and about a post-election dominated by Trump’s anger as the levers of power, including the Supreme Court, of which he chose three members, failed failed to reverse his defeat.

Wolff is deeply analytical: as he writes, Trump knew nothing about the government, [his supporters] knew nothing about government, so the context of government itself became irrelevant. Instead, Trump was the star, never forget that and the base was his audience. This self-referential and adored mode of government has failed in a divided country in the face of a pandemic and growing international challenges. Landslide is a good book, although as new evidence from the Jan.6 committee emerges, Wolff’s conclusion limiting Trump’s knowledge and responsibility for that day’s events may seem premature.

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker followed with I Alone Can Fix It, in which General Mark Milley said the United States was in a Reichstag moment on January 2, four days before the uprising, and referred to the Fhrer’s gospel poisoning American democracy. Outweighs the anger of his pollster, Tony Fabrizio, for being the bearer of bad news about Covid and the electorate also says it: are they tired? They are tired ? Politics as empathy was not the theme of the campaigns.

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol. Photograph: Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

Bob Woodward, writing with Robert Costa, also ended his Trump series with Peril, whose title sums up his conclusion. The book, notable for revealing General Milley’s attempts to reassure the Chinese military in the final days of the presidency, cites Trump’s apparent view that real power [is] scared and asks: Were there limits to what he and his supporters could do to bring him back to power?

Adam Schiffs Midnight in Washington brings the eye of a former prosecutor and the perspective of a Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on issues surrounding Trump and Russia. His book is both a story and a warning.

Among Trump’s loyalists, former trade czar Peter Navarro published In Trump Time, in which he criticized Meadows and anyone else he deemed insufficiently loyal. The most memorable line in the book calls Vice President Mike Pence Brutus to Trumps American Caesar without irony or, hopefully, knowledge of Roman history.

Not all notable books were revealing. Some contained genuine political ideas. Josh Rogins Chaos Under Heaven examines US-China relations from a strategic and pandemic perspective, noting US conflicts of interest and politics as well as Trump’s inability to develop a viable strategy. Rival books on antitrust policy by two very different senators, Amy Klobuchar and Josh Hawley, illustrate Congress’ increased interest in big tech companies. Evan Osnos Wildland chronicles the lives and fortunes of billionaires and the growth of the Washington machine and the effects, including political changes on the right, on those below. On a related theme, in Misfire Tim Mak delivers a moving story of the National Rifle Association and its former leaders.

Several books will serve as first sketches of history. Madam President, Susan Pages ‘biography of President Nancy Pelosi describes how she faced the boys’ club and won through mastering the law and her caucus. Justice, Justice Thou Salt Pursue compiles the opinions, speeches and other documents of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Amanda Tyler as co-author.

Unsurprisingly, in the second year of a pandemic, healthcare took center stage. In The Ten-Year War, Jonathan Cohn tells the 10-year history of Obamacare. Patrick Radden Keefes Empire of Pain tells the sad and painful story of the promotion of opioids in America. On the pandemic, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta in Nightmare Scenario focus on the Trump administration’s response. Leaving responsibility primarily with states has had deleterious consequences, as has chaos, turf wars and prioritizing demands from Trump and his base as he seeks re-election rather than an effective response.

Scott Gottlieb speaks during his confirmation hearing in the Senate, to be commissioner of the FDA. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite / AP

Scott Gottlieb, a prominent former FDA commissioner, takes a broader, more philosophical point of view in The Uncontrolled Spread. Lack of leadership and a sizeable company devoted to manufacturing skepticism about the virus and public health solutions have meant the United States has failed at the bar of delay[ing] its appearance and reduce[ing] its scope and severity. But Operation Warp Speed’s vaccination effort proved what the government can accomplish when it functions well, and makes one deeply regret the lack of leadership elsewhere as confirmed deaths in the United States, both among unvaccinated, exceed 800,000.

Equally profound is the wider impact of the pandemic. In Gottlieb’s words, Covid normalized blackouts into a world order that was presumed, perhaps naively, to protect us, just as Covid pierced our own perception of national resilience, cooperation and courage. Vaccination hesitation in the face of clear science is only a pandemic effect.

With honorable mentions for Wolff, Leonnig and Rucker, Woodward and Costa and Gottlieb, ABC Jonathan Karl produced arguably the most important book of the year in Betrayal, in which members of the Trump cabinet paint the portrait of a president filled with anger, detached from reality, bent on revenge. Attorney General Bill Barr Expresses Election Plots; Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller seeks to deter Trump from attacking Iran by taking (and faking) an extreme stance in favor:

Often times with provocative people, if you become more provocative than them, then they have to reduce it.

That was the government in Trump’s day.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote in his Nobel Lecture that a word of truth will prevail over the whole world. The amount of newly discovered truth already exceeds many of the more than 4,000 exoplanets that NASA has recorded.

Yet the vital question remains: What will Americans, especially Republican officials and independent voters, do with this information? As Karl wrote, the continued survival of our republic may depend, in part, on the will of those who promoted Trump’s lies and those who remained silent to admit they were wrong.

Is it Solzhenitsyn’s hope or his fear that when we are told the old truth again, we won’t even remember that we once possessed it?

