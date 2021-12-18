Boris Johnson takes ‘personal responsibility’ for byelection disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions about his leadership on Friday after weeks of controversy culminating in a landslide by-election defeat in a constituency never before lost to his Conservative Party.

Its ruling Tories held the seat in central England’s North Shropshire, with a large majority just two years ago, but saw that wiped out by the Liberal Democrats on Thursday in a historic loss destined to intensify the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs.

“I take personal responsibility,” Johnson said in a news clip on Friday, calling the vote “very disappointing.”

“With all humility I have to accept this verdict,” he added, insisting that he understood “the frustrations of the people” and “what voters are saying in North Shropshire”.

The 57-year-old was already reeling from a series of scandals and setbacks, in which around 100 of his lawmakers rebelled in parliament on Tuesday against the government’s introduction of major events passes.

His authority has also been repeatedly hit in recent weeks by corruption allegations and reports that he and his staff violated coronavirus restrictions last Christmas, while a new wave of Omicron cases have compounded his woes. .

The government reported nearly 89,000 new infections on Thursday, the second consecutive daily record.

‘Kick’

The Tories lost the secure rural seat, where they had held a strong 23,000 majority since 2019, by nearly 6,000 votes, while the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a 34 percentage point swing.

“The people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people,” said winning candidate Helen Morgan in her victory speech.

“They said loud and clear: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over.

“Your government, based on lies and bluster, will be held accountable … it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.”

The crushing defeat prompted an immediate reaction from some Tory MPs and predictions that letters of no confidence in their leader could be sent to trigger an internal party vote to remove him.

The same process saw his predecessor Theresa May ousted in mid-2019 after MPs including Johnson voted against his Brexit deal in Parliament.

“The Conservative Party has a reputation for taking no prisoners. If the Prime Minister fails, the Prime Minister leaves,” longtime lawmaker Roger Gale told BBC Radio.

“Johnson has to prove he is capable of being a good Prime Minister and at the moment it’s pretty clear that the public doesn’t think he is.”

“Electoral asset”

However, others have warned that the surge in Covid infections could give the prime minister time to straighten his fortunes.

“It doesn’t mean the end, and it sure doesn’t mean leadership challenges,” said Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the party’s 1922 committee, which collects letters of censure and manages any leadership contests.

“The Conservative Party will not have a leadership challenge as we move towards potential new restrictions around Covid.”

Party Chairman Oliver Dowden, also Minister of the Government Without Portfolio, said voters in North Shropshire were “fed up and kicked us” but “we heard it loud and clear”.

“The Prime Minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative Party,” he told Sky News.

“On the big calls, (he) has the vision and the direction to get us through this difficult time.”

However, Britain is also suffering from runaway inflation due to large borrowing during shutdowns, high energy prices and congested supply chains. Tax increases are also looming from next April, which could further irritate the electorate.

“Voted tactically”

Johnson – who won overwhelming support from voters in 2019 on his ‘Get Brexit Done’ promise – has been in the throes of controversy for weeks.

It all started with his unsuccessful attempt to change Parliament’s disciplinary rules to spare former North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson a suspension after it was discovered he had broken lobbying rules.

Paterson, who had held the seat since 1997, then resigned, forcing Thursday’s vote.

This crisis, however, was quickly overshadowed by reports that Johnson and his staff broke Covid rules last year by throwing multiple parties around Christmas – just as the public were told to cancel their festive plans.