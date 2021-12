Declining Births: Will Civilization Collapse?

The richest man in the world wants us to have more babies, Sam Shead said on CNBC. Speaking at a corporate event last week, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lamented that too many good smart people are worried about the uncontrollable growth of the world’s population. The real problem, he insisted, was quite the opposite: there aren’t enough people. I cannot stress this enough, there are not enough people. Please look at the numbers, he told the business audience, if people have no more children, civilization will collapse, take note of my words. At first glance, the numbers don’t really support Musks’ argument, Harry of Quetteville said in The daily telegraph. Over the past 200 years, the world’s population has grown from one billion to nearly eight billion and is expected to continue growing until the end of this century, when it is expected to reach nearly 11 billion. But these figures mask a very uneven picture. Many parts of the world, including whole parts of Europe, are indeed facing a population collapse. Romania, for example, is expected to drop from around 20 million inhabitants today to just 12 million by 2100. During the same period, Italy’s population is expected to decline by a third. Increasing life expectancy and immigration are now supplementing the workforce in many countries, said Peter Franklin on A herd, but these compensating factors will not always compensate for birth rates well below the replacement level of 2.1 babies per woman. In countries like South Korea, birth rates are less than half. Musk is right to sound the alarm bells. Fertility rates have been falling in the West for a long time, said The Economist, but the pace of change appears to be accelerating as other countries follow the same path. Birth rates in the four emerging BRIC economies (Brazil, Russia, India and China) are now below replacement level. The global fertility rate, which stood at 3.5 births per woman in the mid-1980s, fell to just 2.4 in 2019. This demographic transition will generate economic challenges with the aging of the world population, but also benefits. On the one hand, this will make the task of reducing carbon emissions less daunting. Whatever happens, there’s not much there is much that natalists can do to stop the trend unless they build a new Gilead, Catherine Bennett said in The observer. The reality is that as women’s education improves, birth rates go down. In advanced economies, most people cannot afford to have large families. We have to leave it to wealthy altruists like Musk, with his six children, and Boris Johnson, whose seventh child arrived last week, to save civilization.

