Double attack of the Amarinders against Channi for the interception of a drone Pak





Amarinder Singh criticized the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, in a post on Twitter. Instead of doing Bhangra all day, CM Punjab should advise his Home Secretary to get active and get out of denial mode, he said.

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Published by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Former Punjabi chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh conducted a search of the congressional state government on Saturday after a Chinese-made Pakistani drone was intercepted in Ferozpur, near the international border.

The drone, which was flying at low altitude, was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday evening.

Amarinder Singh criticized the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, in a post on Twitter. Instead of doing Bhangra all day, CM Punjab should advise his Home Secretary to get active and get out of denial mode, he said.

The former chief minister was referring to Channis Bhangra’s performance at an event earlier in December.

The BSF shot down two such drones in the Punjab border area, originating in Pakistan and also carrying weapons and ammunition in the past.

BSF Managing Director (CEO) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters on November 30 that 67 drones had been sighted along the border in the Punjab and Jammu regions this year.

Instead of doing Bhangra all day, CM Punjab should advise his Home Secretary to get active and get out of denial mode. Also tell your party chairman (if he’s listening to you) to ask his older brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disrupt our border state of Punjab! https://t.co/oLBNydBPH2

– Capt. Amarinder Singh (@capt_amainder) December 18, 2021

“Right now the frequency of drones arriving in our country is quite low and it’s mostly made in China drones … they are very good … and carry small payloads and in 95 % of cases they carry drugs, ”Singh said.

Amarinder Singh’s next jibe was against Punjabi Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom he had a power struggle when he was with the Congress Party.

Also tell your party chairman (if he’s listening to you) to ask his older brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disrupt our border state of Punjab! Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In November, Navjot Singh Sidhu called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “bada bhai” (older brother), drawing wide criticism from political parties. The cricketer-turned politician has also been condemned by his party colleagues.

Receive our daily news capsule

Subscribe

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Close story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/amarinder-launches-double-attack-on-punjab-govt-over-interception-of-pak-drone-101639813718555.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos