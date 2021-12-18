Jokowi signs the presidential decree on the management of endowments in the education sector





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sign Presidential Regulations (Perpres) Number 111/2021 on the Endowment Fund in the education sector. In the presidential decree, it is explained that to manage the endowment fund for education from the national education development fund which is allocated on the basis of the law on the budget of state revenue and expenditure , the presidential regulation number 12 of 2019 regarding the endowment fund for education has been stipulated. “In order to respond to the evolution of the budget allocation for education, including the endowment fund for the education sector in the budget of State revenue and expenditure as targeted, it is necessary to re regulate the provisions regarding the education sector endowment fund, “the presidential decree was quoted by merdeka.com on Saturday (12/18). The presidential regulation signed by Jokowi on December 15, 2021 explained that the endowment fund in the education sector is an eternal fund to ensure the continuity of education programs for the next generation that cannot be used for spending . The Education Endowment Fund is a fund that is accumulated in the form of an endowment fund comprising the National Education Development Fund from the education budget allocation from previous years. “The results of the management are used to ensure the continuity of the pesantren educational program and of the religious teaching”, article 1. Then, the education endowment consists of funds for education, research, culture and universities. In addition, the sources of endowment funds include the state budget for revenue and expenditure, investments, other legal and non-binding sources in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. Not only that, Jokowi formed a board of directors to provide strategic direction and policies. Meanwhile, the chairman of the board who is also a member is aligned by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy. Then the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani was appointed representative of the board of directors. Next are Mendikbud-Ristek Nadiem Makariem, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, and BRIN leader Laksana Tri Handoko as members. “The Board of Trustees provides direction regarding strategic policies in service programs and beneficiaries of the development of the Endowment Fund in the education sector”, as stated in Article 5. [rhm]

