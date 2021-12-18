Prime Minister Modi attacks opposition for challenging Ram Mandir





Shahjahanpur: Attacking opposition parties over the voting bank policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday they had a problem with the Baba Vishwanath Dham redevelopment works in Kashi and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ganga Highway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said: “We have had political parties here that have issues with the heritage as well as the development of the country. Problem with the heritage of the country because they remain more worried about their voice bank. “These people have a problem with the Ganga ji cleanliness campaign. They are the ones who question the action of the army against the brains of terror. They also raised doubts about the COVID vaccine made in India by Indian scientists. These people have a problem with the redevelopment works of Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and the construction of a large temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, ”the prime minister said. The prime minister said the BJP government was working for the development of the poor and the backward. He said the government’s priority is to work to commend the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party’s ‘dual engine’ government development work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh would soon be identified as the ‘Most modern state with the next production infrastructure. Attacking previous regimes in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said: “Remember the situation five years ago. With the exception of some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other towns and villages. People saw very well how public money was used earlier. But today, Uttar Pradesh’s money is invested in the development of the state. Modern infrastructure being built in Uttar Pradesh today shows how resources are used properly. “That day is not far off when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of highways in UP, new airports under construction, new railways under construction simultaneously bring many blessings to the people of UP, ”Prime Minister Modi said. He said the “twin-engine” government has not only provided around 80 lakh of free electricity connections in Uttar Pradesh, but each district is receiving much more electricity than before. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the highway is the Prime Minister’s vision to provide rapid connectivity across the country. The six-lane, 594-kilometer-long highway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the village of Bijauli in Meerut, the highway will extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Once completed, it will become Uttar Pradesh’s longest highway, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5-kilometer-long airstrip to assist with the emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be built on the highway at Shahjahanpur. It is also proposed to build an industrial corridor along the highway. The highway will also give a boost to multiple sectors, including industrial development, commerce, agriculture, tourism, etc. It will give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Ganga highway was approved on November 26, 2020. This highway will be completed by 2024.

Parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/pm-modi-attacks-opposition-for-taking-issue-with-ram-mandir-2243742/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos