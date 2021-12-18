Solidify! Xi orders counterattack if there is criticism of human rights from the West







THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his country’s elite officials to retaliate if Western countries expose human rights (human rights) violations in China. Xi Jinping’s statement was revealed in a recently published book. The book reveals that in 2014, Xi Jinping told some 170 ministerial-level officials that there were many problems in the West. “When Western leaders talk to me about human rights, I always say that there are no better human rights, only better human rights,” said Xi Jinping, quoted by the South China Morning Post, Saturday December 18, 2021.. To read also: 2 ABG were hit in Nagreg, carried away and transformed into corpses in Banyumas? Complete jewelry, missing earlobe Xi Jinping said that regardless of China’s development progress, its human rights conditions should only meet the country’s own standards, not Western standards.

“By saying this, I mean of course that human rights in China need to be developed, but you also have a lot of human rights issues,” he said. “We’re good as long as we stick to China’s own standards, and we don’t need to look to Western standards or worry about how they judge us.” retaliate firmly! “, stressed Xi Jinping. The statement comes from a speech at the opening of a five-day study session at the Central Party School on February 17, 2014, which was published in a book published earlier this month, titled ‘A collection of Xi Jinping’s Notes on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights’. Also read: 4 suspected terrorists arrested by Densus 88 in Batam charged with raising funds from organizer JI Syam

