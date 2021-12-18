Christmas Lockdown Fears: Boris Johnson Ready For New Covid Rules Urgent Advocacy SAGE | United Kingdom | News





Leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) showed there was real concern about the increase in hospital admissions – saying restrictions would be needed “very soon” to avoid 3,000 a day. The minutes, seen by the BBC, read: “The timing for such measures is crucial. Delaying until 2022 would dramatically reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it less likely that they prevent significant strain on health and care facilities. “

A ban on indoor social contact and hospitality was supported by experts at the meeting. Experts hope the bans would go into effect before January 1. These latest suggestions come as 93,045 people have tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours. Boris Johnson addressed the nation last Sunday to talk about the importance of getting the recall shot in the fight against Omicron.

The Prime Minister stressed “the extreme urgency of the crisis” for companies in the hotel, events, culture and related sectors. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister added: “The Prime Minister also made it clear that decentralized administrations need clarity on whether additional financial support would be available, and also on how it can be triggered by the one or all UK administrations, in case of additional protective measures are needed to tackle the virus over the coming period. “ Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Paul Givan also held talks with the Prime Minister on Friday. During this discussion, Mr. Givan pleaded for more economic support in response to the variant.

NI Premier said: “During the discussion, a number of questions were raised regarding further cooperation and collaboration. “ He added: “I also insisted on the need for more support from the Treasury as it is essential that businesses that have already been affected by the decisions people have made to reduce their own social contact receive support. , and it is a problem that we will continue to make representations to the government. Speaking about the UK Treasury, Mark Drakeford, Premier of Wales said: Mr Drakeford said: “Our ability to provide and sustain long term economic support during this new wave of this ongoing public health emergency is severely constrained by the current position of the British Treasury and its refusal to open vital support programs, such as leave. “ He added: “These programs should be available to all nations when needed and not just when restrictions are introduced in England.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1537969/Christmas-lockdown-UK-Boris-Johnson-Covid-rules-latest-omicron-variant-update-sage

