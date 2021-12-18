Insanity what the West has been doing in Afghanistan for 20 years: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: A day before Pakistan hosted the 17th Special Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his call to the world to recognize the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the Prime Minister stressed that if the global community does not intervene now, a huge humanitarian crisis will hit Afghanistan.

“We are talking about almost 40 million Afghans, if they don’t get aid very quickly then there will be a huge humanitarian crisis.”

He warned that by creating a vacuum, the country could again fall into the hands of terrorists.

They [Afghanistan] already have Daesh. We have to remember that the United States and NATO spent 20 years and over $ 2 trillion in Afghanistan, so imagine if there is chaos in the country or if the situation is worse now than it is. was not two decades ago, underlined the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran added that in the event of a crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan would be the most affected as it shares a border with the country.

He said it was madness what the West had been doing in the country for 20 years.

No Afghan was involved in 9/11, but Western powers occupied Afghanistan to achieve goals that could never be achieved by military means, he added.

He stressed that because of the very position, the prime minister said, he was criticized enormously.

“The factor behind the poverty of countries is the corruption of their leaders”

Viewing corruption as a reason for the destruction of a country, the Prime Minister said that the factor behind the poverty of a country is not the lack of resources but the corruption of their leaders.

Corruption is something that destroys a country. Poor countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leaders are corrupt, the prime minister said.

Mocking the opposition, the prime minister said his fight was against the corrupt ruling elite, which was destroying the country.

In a veiled reference to the Sharif and Bhutto families, he added that Pakistan was ruled by two corrupt families who came to power only to earn money.

There were two entrenched family parties, so fighting them was like fighting a mafia, he said, adding that both parties had money and resources from the state, which also used money. and the media against him.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to build Pakistan on the model of the State of Medina.

To a question, he said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had transformed human beings and changed their characters, and made them leaders.

He was Rahamtullil Alamin (blessing to the whole world), not just Muslims. Anyone who follows his model will stand up, the prime minister noted.

The prime minister has said he will order an investigation if anyone reports the corruption of any of his ministers because the corruption of the ruling elite is destroying the country.

He said that when it comes to lower level corruption by government officials, the government is introducing automation to get rid of it.

In response to another question, the PM said his government inherited the highest debt, budget deficit and current account deficit on record, which have been slow to recover.

Pakistan has been declared among the best to have weathered the Covid pandemic effectively by maintaining a balance between lives and livelihoods, he said.

Asked about his career as a cricketer, the Prime Minister said cricket runs in his family.

I gave cricket a few extra years just to stay in the spotlight and build the cancer hospital, he shared. Imran said sports teaches the ability to cope with bad times and defeat and the dynamics of getting back on their feet.

