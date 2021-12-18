PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway project: here are the main features





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Ganga highway project in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The highway, one of the longest in the country, will cross twelve districts to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Discover the main characteristics of the Ganga Expressway project: The 594 kilometer highway will pass through the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It will start from the village of Bijauli in Meerut and end near Prayagrajs Judapur Dandu. The estimated cost of the new highway is around Rs 36,200 crore. Six tracks will be built in the first phase of construction. It is expandable up to eight lanes. The highway will cross 140 rivers and bodies of water. . , 19 – arenarendramodi#_ pic.twitter.com/53B7tSWO7q – BJP (@ BJP4India) December 18, 2021 The project was undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which engaged IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd for its construction. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has stated that it has received an award letter from UPEIDA for the development of the Greenfield Group 1 of Ganga Expressway project. He also said he would develop the 129.7 km stretch from Meerut to Badaun as part of Group 1 of the four project groups, at a cost of Rs 6,555 crore. The UP government is also planning to build a 3.5-kilometer airstrip on the highway in Shahjahanpur district to facilitate emergency take-offs and landings of Indian Air Force planes. . In some locations, helipads will also be set up for emergency landings and the operation of air ambulances. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said public facilities, including a trauma center, will also be located along the highway. An industrial corridor with several clusters along the highway has also been proposed. A total of 12,000 people will be hired on a temporary basis for the construction of the motorway. Once completed, it will employ around 100 people at the toll booths. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the highway will also give impetus to multiple sectors, including industrial development, commerce, agriculture, tourism, among others.

