Trump condemned by Anti-Defamation League leader for anti-Semitic tropes | Donald trump





The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League spearheaded Donald Trump’s conviction after the former president used anti-Semitic tropes in remarks about American Jews and Israel.

To suggest that Israel or the Jews control Congress or the media is anti-Semitic, outright, said Jonathan Greenblatt. Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has made such insulting remarks.

Trump was speaking to journalist Barak Ravid, author of a book on Trump and the Middle East. Parts of the interview aired Friday on a podcast, Unholy: Two Jews on the News.

It’s a very dangerous thing going on, Trump said. There are people in this country who are Jewish and who no longer love Israel. I tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.

Trump also used a line he once spoke to a Jewish audience in 2019 about Israel and Congress.

Israel once had absolute power over Congress, he said, and today I think it’s just the opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did. And yet, in elections, they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I have said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States don’t like Israel or care about Israel.

Trump also said Jews run the New York Times and claimed the newspaper hates Israel.

On Twitter, Greenblatt said: Once again, former President Trump linked his lack of strong support among most American Jews to their feelings about Israel and used classic anti-Semitic stereotypes about control Israeli and Jewish Congressmen and the press to support his argument.

It’s sad that once again we have to reaffirm this point, but the vast majority of American Jews support and have some type of connection with Israel, regardless of which political candidate they vote for.

Let's be clear: to suggest that Israel or the Jews control Congress or the media is anti-Semitic, plain and simple. Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has made such insulting remarks.

The American Jewish Committee said: Why is Mr. Trump once again fueling dangerous stereotypes about Jews? His past support for Israel does not give him permission to traffic in radioactive anti-Semitic tropes or to peddle unfounded conclusions about the unwavering ties between American Jews and Israel. Enough!

Notably, Republicans who condemned Democrats, including Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, for allegedly using anti-Semitic tropes did not rush to respond to Trump’s remarks.

Amid widespread anger, former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes said: If Ilhan Omar said the same things as Trump, he would dominate politics and the media for a week, statements from all organizations, resolutions (bipartite) of Congress, etc. What bullshit.

Bill Pascrell, a Democrat from New Jersey, said: There is no doubt that Donald Trump’s words are vile and despicable anti-Semitism. This level of hatred is not only tolerated but invited by the modern GOP.

Qasim Rashid, human rights lawyer and radio host, said: While American Jews make up only 2% of Americans, FBI data shows that Jews suffer more than 60% of religiously motivated hate crimes.

Donald Trump’s reckless anti-Semitism further endangers American Jews, and the GOP that proudly stands by his side makes them accomplices. Unacceptable.

Like many other authors, Ravid interviewed Trump in Mar-a-Lago after his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election and his attempts to reverse that result, including fueling the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The Ravids interview has already made the news, after Trump allegedly said of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a key ally when he was in power: Fuck him.

According to Axios, Trump said: The first person to congratulate [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I have done more for than anyone I have dealt with Bibi could have been silent. He made a terrible mistake.

