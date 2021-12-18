Donald Trump’s “bizarre” meeting: name calling, shouting, Swedish meatballs





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump’s Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more of a bunker scene than a battle plan diabolical. The constantly tweeting president had barely gone out in public for six weeks: he had given up ruling and reduced his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of canned encouragement and applause.

That night’s five-hour rally involved a rotating cast of characters featuring retired Army General Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani-sidekick and occasionally campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. They decided to make a spontaneous visit to the White House, arriving around 6:15 p.m., only to wander the Oval around 7:30 p.m.

The duo were joined by former Overstock.com chief executive Patrick Byrne, who pushed his own theories on the loss; and Emily Newman, an obscure “White House political advisor” to Trump who has also served in the Department of Homeland Security and with the World Media Agency.

Donald Trump’s “bizarre” encounter: screams, chaos, Swedish meatballs. The President in the Oval Office January 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty Images

It was “such a bizarre, long, and out of control meeting that it can go down in history as the strangest meeting Donald Trump, or any president, has ever had in the White House,” Jonathan Karl wrote in “Betrayal”.

Flynn, who had not met Trump since leaving administration in February 2017, was there to present his plan for martial law: How Trump could mobilize the National Guard and have them re-run the election.

Trump was considering ordering the military to act, what it would be able to do. He called White House attorney Pat Cipollone, and according to Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker “I Alone Can Fix It,” the two argued over possibility and decorum.

“I was going to bury my fingers in his throat,” wrote Patrick Byrne late, claiming that he stood side by side with Flynn, confronting Cippollone and White House attorneys Eric Herschmann and Derek Lyons.

Byrne called Herschmann a coward and they stepped into another screaming match. According to Axios, Herschmann shouted, “Do you know who the fuck I am, idiot?”

“Yes, you are Patrick Cipollone,” Byrne said.

” False ! Wrong, idiot! Herschmann barked.

Nothing was decided.

At one point, the meeting moved to the residence. Soon a White House butler brought Swedish meatball drinks and appetizers for everyone.

Seizing Flynn, Sidney Powell presented a plan for Trump to declare a national emergency and issue a presidential executive order to take control of the vote count and seize the voting machines.

She continued to assert her claims for voting machines controlled by China, Iran, Venezuela, Marxists and Communists. She even criticized Rudy Giuliani for being insufficiently informed. Rudy, she said, hadn’t understood what the theft was – that it was foreign interference.

Trump called Robert O’Brien at the house. One of the lawyers now on the phone, Cipollone or the campaign’s Matt Morgan, asked the national security adviser “if he had any national security information regarding Powell’s claim that foreign governments hijacked voting machines, ”Leonnig and Rucker wrote. There were none.

Trump still wanted to act, talking about grabbing the voting machines. Then the president decided he wanted to appoint a special advisor from Powell’s Justice Department to investigate the election. He wanted to give her security clearance to review the information.

Everyone opposed it; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the phone has discouraged the move. Nothing was decided.

Trump then called Rudy Giuliani, who was at a Georgetown restaurant, and asked him to come to the White House. Giuliani rushed in right away. He had no interest in grabbing the machines or promoting Powell (which might leave him in his shadow). He and Powell had another titanic fight.

Called into a Georgetown restaurant, Rudy Giuliani rushed to join the epic reunion. Donald Trump’s attorney speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House July 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Earlier in the week, it was rumored that Giuliani himself had instigated the Department of Homeland Security to seize the voting machines and examine them to determine if they could alter the votes. The department, according to a homeland security attorney general, who spoke to Newsweek on condition of anonymity, responded that it had no authority to act.

The reunion itself has now veered, according to Axios’ account, from martial law to misspellings in Sidney Powell’s legal memoir.

Administration officials walked in and out, others stayed on the epic conference call. Some of the leakers and storytellers say they (“White House officials”) saw Trump’s continued refusal to accept the Electoral College vote as a sign that the president was drifting into dangerous territory, that they were. there to prevent something crazy from happening.

Patrick Byrne tweeted: “The voices that were raised included mine. I can promise you President Trump is served terribly by his advisers. They want him to lose and lie to him.”

“@senatemajldr [Mitch McConnell] and Republican senators have to get tougher, “Trump tweeted,” or you won’t have a Republican party. We won the presidential election, by many. FIGHT FOR THIS. Don’t let them win! “

“What happened in the Oval Office that day … was not so much an indication of a strategy or even part of the process of formulating a plan, but more of a back and forth movement. random people at random, “wrote Michael Wolff in” Landslide. “

Wolff observed that two days earlier, when Alabama Representative Mo Brooks announced that he would issue a challenge to the Electoral College on January 6, “No one in the White House was actually in contact with him. . No one was coordinating with anyone. House was handling what, in the real world, was expected to be one of the greatest congressional showdowns of modern times. “

Trump seemed to have no other goal than to be in the center. As Michael Wolff wrote, “There was indeed the possibility that canceling the election was not even his primary goal. On the contrary, the joy and energy of the chaos that resulted was.”

The meeting was interrupted around midnight. Nothing was decided.

