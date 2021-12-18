US steps up Chinese pressure on Uyghur surveillance





President Biden talks virtually from the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15. (Demetrius Freeman / Washington Post) The Biden administration has stepped up pressure on Beijing over its treatment of ethnic and religious minorities, as US lawmakers passed a bill targeting companies that depend on forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. The administration on Thursday added 34 entities in China, including 11 research institutes within the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, to its list of banned entities, saying they are part of a network that abuses the technology. biometric surveillance to track down and suppress ethnic and religious minorities. US companies need a license to do business with those on the Department of Commerce’s Entity List. Later that day, the Treasury Department announced that U.S. investors would be banned from investing in eight Chinese technology companies, including DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Cloudwalk Technology Co. LT-A, and Yitu Limited. Today’s action highlights how private companies in China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors are actively cooperating with government efforts to suppress members of ethnic and religious minority groups, said Brian Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in a press release accompanying the Treasury list. A US official said China has a documented history of exploiting DNA collection and biometric facial recognition for mass surveillance of all residents between the ages of 12 and 65 in Xinjiang, a predominantly Muslim region. , allowing massive detentions and unlawful persecution. The wave of sanctions came ahead of the Senate’s approval on Thursday of legislation that would ban the shipment of Xinjiang-made goods to the United States unless companies can prove they were not made with it. forced labor. The bill, which now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature, has enjoyed broad bipartisan support in the normally polarized Congress. Human rights have become a major irritant in the already strained relationship between the United States and China, alongside Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong, incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. and a more aggressive stance in the South China Sea. The United States has sought to strengthen its alliances in the Indo-Pacific region as a bulwark towards China and recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. About 1.5 million Turkish Muslims, mostly Uyghurs and Kazakhs, have been held in re-education camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Chinese authorities have described the camps as vocational schools offering deextremization programs. Chinese authorities have repeatedly rejected accusations that forced labor is used in Xinjiang and called US law interference in the country’s internal affairs. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the United States at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday of exaggerating the concept of national security to abuse its export control measures . We urge the United States to correct its wrongdoing, he said. And we will take all necessary measures to defend the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises. Thursday’s actions follow US government action on Dec. 10 placing investment restrictions on SenseTime Group Inc., China’s largest artificial intelligence company. SenseTime then withdrew its initial planned public offering in Hong Kong. SenseTime plans to reopen orders for its IPO on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The Commerce list did not include any major biotechnology names. Shares of some of China’s biggest healthcare companies, including Wuxi Biologics, rebounded in Hong Kong on Friday, recouping losses after the Financial Times reported that the United States could sanction unidentified biotech companies.

