Trump says American Jews don’t like Israel anymore in bizarre interview

Former President Donald Trump asserted that evangelical Christians support Israel more than American Jews, and complained that the New York Times hates Israel despite being run by Jews, in an interview with an Israeli journalist, comments the Anti-Defamation League as disturbing.

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at a conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Getty Images

Trump told Barak Ravid an Axios and Israel Walla News reporter who spoke twice with the former president for a forthcoming book that he thinks Jews in the United States don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel, in interview clips aired during Ravids’ appearance on a podcast Friday.

He also lamented the fact that many Jews vote Democrats and claimed that Israel once had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it’s the exact opposite, an alleged change it blamed on President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Trump said the Times hates Israel and that it is Jews who run the New York Times, a reference to the newspaper’s longtime editors, the Sulzberger family (the paternal grandparents of current publisher AG Sulzberger were Jewish and Episcopalians, New York Magazine reported in the 1990s).

Crucial quote

The people of this country who are Jewish no longer love Israel, Trump said. I’ll tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.

Chief critic

It is troubling that former President Trump once again linked his lack of strong support among most American Jews to their feelings towards Israel and used classic anti-Semitic stereotypes about Israeli and Jewish control. Congress and the press to back up his argument, an ADL spokesperson told Forbes. in a report.

Key context

Trump has spent much of his tenure touting his close relationship with then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sought to portray Democrats as opponents of Israel. But his comments on Judaism have often sparked outrage in the past. Two years ago, Trump claimed that any Jewish person who votes for a Democratic candidate has either a complete lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty, a claim that many critics have taken to suggest that some American Jews have dual loyalty. , a long-standing anti-Semitic trope. And in October, Trump told a radio host that Israel literally belonged to Congress until ten years ago.

Tangent

Ravids’ conversation with Trump also gained attention last week. The former president lambasted Netanyahu for praising Biden shortly after his election victory, instead of siding with Trump’s unsubstantiated election fraud allegations. F *** him, Trump said of Netanyahu, according to Axios.

Further reading

Trump chastises Netanyahu for disloyalty: “F ** k him” (Axios)

