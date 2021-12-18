Imran Khan condemns Sindh government’s refusal to join Ehsaas rationing program





ANI | Update: December 18, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 18 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday condemned the Sindh government for failing to participate in the Rs 106.1 billion Ehsaas (ERP) rationing program as of December 31. Khan said residents of the province would not enjoy the benefits of the program to help 20 million people affected by inflation in the country, Dawn reported. As part of the program, pulses, flour and edible oil / ghee will be available at subsidized rates to those registered at utility stores, supermarkets and thousands of designated stores. general stores / grocery stores across the country. A subsidy of Rs 22 will be given on flour, Rs 105 on ghee and Rs 55 on pulses.

Sixty-five percent of the program costs will be borne by the provinces while the Center will contribute 35 percent. Under this program, a grant of Rs 1000 will be given to 20 million beneficiaries for the purchase of three consumer products: pulses, edible oil / ghee and wheat flour. At the same time, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “The Prime Minister strongly condemned the stubborn attitude of the Sindh government not to participate in the social protection program depriving the inhabitants of the province of its benefits,” Dawn reported. . He said Prime Minister Khan at the recent inauguration of the Green Line bus project in Karachi called on the Sindh government to bury the political differences and join the program, but the provincial government was determined to reject it. Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government spokesman Saeed Ghani asked why the provincial government would contribute Rs 17 billion to the program launched by the federal government. Speaking at dawn, he said instead of embarking on a hectic exercise of subsidizing rations, the Center should have given an additional 1,000t of Rs o existing beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program. “We don’t have any extra money to contribute our part to the program,” Ghani said. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-condemns-sindh-governments-refusal-to-join-ehsaas-ration-programme20211218202950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos